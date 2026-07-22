or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Millie Bobby Brown
OK LogoNEWS

Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence After 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Costar Kaylee Hottle's Tragic Death

Split photo of Millie Bobby Brown and Kaylee Hottle
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown paid tribute to late 'Godzilla vs. Kong' costar Kaylee Hottle after the young actress died in a car crash at age 18.

Contact us by Email

July 22 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown paid tribute to her late Godzilla vs. Kong costar Kaylee Hottle after the young actress died in a car crash at age 18.

"I’m so devastated to hear this," Brown wrote on her Instagram Stories on July 21 alongside a black-and-white photo of a young Hottle holding a King Kong toy.

She added, "You will be deeply missed Kaylee."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Millie Bobby Brown shared a heartfelt message alongside a black-and-white photo of Kaylee Hottle holding a King Kong toy.
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown shared a heartfelt message alongside a black-and-white photo of Kaylee Hottle holding a King Kong toy.

Brown and Hottle appeared together in Godzilla vs. Kong, though they did not reprise their onscreen partnership in 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Brown returned as Madison Russell after first playing the character in 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Hottle, meanwhile, reprised her role as Jia, who had been adopted by Dr. Ilene Andrews, played by Rebecca Hall.

Alexander Skarsgård, Brian Tyree Henry and Eiza González were also part of the Godzilla vs. Kong cast.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaylee Hottle Died After a Car Crash

Image of Kaylee Hottle portrayed Jia in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and reprised the role in 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.'
Source: MEGA

Kaylee Hottle portrayed Jia in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and reprised the role in 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.'

Kaylee died after a car crash in Ijamsville, Maryland, according to TMZ.

Her father, Joshua Hottle, told the outlet that she died on the way to the hospital. He later shared a Facebook Live video in American Sign Language, explaining that he was traveling from Texas to Maryland to claim his daughter's body.

According to a release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Kaylee died in a single-vehicle crash in the 11400 block of Windsor Road, where she was a passenger.

MORE ON:
Millie Bobby Brown

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kaylee Hottle died after she was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Ijamsville, Maryland, authorities said.
Source: MEGA

Kaylee Hottle died after she was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Ijamsville, Maryland, authorities said.

Deputies and emergency responders were dispatched to the scene around 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21. Investigators said a 19-year-old man from Frederick was driving a 1995 Honda Accord when it went off the right side of the road and hit a culvert.

Authorities said two passengers, including Kaylee, were in the car at the time of the crash. She was taken to a nearby trauma center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The other passenger declined medical treatment at the scene, while the driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

According to the release, investigators believed excessive speed was a contributing factor in the collision.

Rebecca Hall and Marlee Matlin Also Honored the Young Actress

Image of Rebecca Hall honored Kaylee Hottle by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from their time filming the 'Godzilla' franchise together.
Source: @rebeccahall/Instagram

Rebecca Hall honored Kaylee Hottle by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from their time filming the 'Godzilla' franchise together.

Rebecca also remembered Kaylee with a series of behind-the-scenes photos from their time working together.

The actress shared images of the pair smiling on set and making funny faces through her Instagram post and expressed her grief.

"Devastated to hear this news. My heart goes out to your family," she said. "You will be missed Kaylee."

Oscar-winning actress and Deaf community advocate Marlee Matlin also paid tribute.

"I am absolutely gutted about the passing of sweet Kaylee Hottle," Marlee wrote on Facebook. "May her beauty and talent be a memory for eternity."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.