Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Silence After 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Costar Kaylee Hottle's Tragic Death

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Millie Bobby Brown paid tribute to her late Godzilla vs. Kong costar Kaylee Hottle after the young actress died in a car crash at age 18. "I’m so devastated to hear this," Brown wrote on her Instagram Stories on July 21 alongside a black-and-white photo of a young Hottle holding a King Kong toy. She added, "You will be deeply missed Kaylee."

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Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown shared a heartfelt message alongside a black-and-white photo of Kaylee Hottle holding a King Kong toy.

Brown and Hottle appeared together in Godzilla vs. Kong, though they did not reprise their onscreen partnership in 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Brown returned as Madison Russell after first playing the character in 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Hottle, meanwhile, reprised her role as Jia, who had been adopted by Dr. Ilene Andrews, played by Rebecca Hall. Alexander Skarsgård, Brian Tyree Henry and Eiza González were also part of the Godzilla vs. Kong cast.

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Kaylee Hottle Died After a Car Crash

Source: MEGA Kaylee Hottle portrayed Jia in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and reprised the role in 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.'

Kaylee died after a car crash in Ijamsville, Maryland, according to TMZ. Her father, Joshua Hottle, told the outlet that she died on the way to the hospital. He later shared a Facebook Live video in American Sign Language, explaining that he was traveling from Texas to Maryland to claim his daughter's body. According to a release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Kaylee died in a single-vehicle crash in the 11400 block of Windsor Road, where she was a passenger.

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Source: MEGA Kaylee Hottle died after she was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Ijamsville, Maryland, authorities said.

Deputies and emergency responders were dispatched to the scene around 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21. Investigators said a 19-year-old man from Frederick was driving a 1995 Honda Accord when it went off the right side of the road and hit a culvert. Authorities said two passengers, including Kaylee, were in the car at the time of the crash. She was taken to a nearby trauma center, where she was later pronounced dead. The other passenger declined medical treatment at the scene, while the driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. According to the release, investigators believed excessive speed was a contributing factor in the collision.

Rebecca Hall and Marlee Matlin Also Honored the Young Actress