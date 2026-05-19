Millie Bobby Brown Stuns in Yellow Bikini as Fans Spot Clue About Daughter's Name

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Millie Bobby Brown is soaking up the sun — and sparking major fan theories at the same time. The Stranger Things star had followers buzzing after sharing a series of tropical vacation photos, including one tiny detail that quickly stole the spotlight. In the snaps, Brown looked stunning in a textured yellow bikini as she posed for a beach selfie with wet hair and glowing skin.

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Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown sparked fan speculation after wearing a necklace that appeared to say 'Ruth.'

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The actress completed the laid-back look with layered necklaces and colorful beaded jewelry, but fans immediately zoomed in on one particular accessory — a gold pendant necklace that appeared to spell out “Ruth” in cursive. That small detail instantly sent social media into detective mode, with many wondering whether the necklace revealed a clue about the name of her baby daughter with husband Jake Bongiovi.

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“Her necklace says Ruth! Baby name??!!” one fan commented. Another follower shared a different theory, writing, “its her grandmas i think but she coulve named her baby after herr soo.” “No, Ruth is her grandmother's name; the baby's name is Rue, it's very similar, it must be in honor of the grandmother,” a third person argued. “A nickname maybe?” another user chimed in. “Rue can be short for Ruth.”

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Beyond the necklace speculation, Brown’s dreamy photo dump gave fans a peek into her relaxing getaway. The carousel included snapshots of tropical fruit, poolside moments and glamorous mirror selfies inside her hotel room. In one serene image, the actress floated peacefully in crystal-clear blue water. Another showed her posing in a silky cream-colored dress layered with a light jacket for an effortlessly chic evening look.

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Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Fans debated online whether the necklace could hint at the star's adopted daughter’s name.

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Brown has been embracing married life with Bongiovi ever since the couple quietly tied the knot in May 2024. The pair frequently share sweet glimpses of their adventures together, though they’ve largely kept their growing family life private. As OK! previously reported, Brown and Bongiovi later surprised fans again when they announced they had adopted their first child together. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," the couple shared in a joint Instagram statement on Thursday, August 21.

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The message concluded with the sweet line, "and then there were three," before being signed by Brown and Bongiovi. The actress later opened up about motherhood during a November 2025 interview, describing the experience as life-changing.

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Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram The actress shared several tropical vacation photos, including bikini selfies and beach moments.

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"[The baby has] taught us so much already," she shared. "Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It's just endless joy."

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Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted their first child together in summer 2025.