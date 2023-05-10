'OK, Girl': Mindy Kaling Leaves Fans Baffled After Revealing She Hikes 20 Miles Every Week
What’s her secret?
In an interview published on May 10, comedian Mindy Kaling shared her workout routine after she lost more than 40 pounds over the last year. Although she claimed her fitness regimen is all that it took to drop the weight, fans are not completely convinced.
"I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running," Kaling shared in the interview. "And so that's been incredibly helpful to me."
"It's really a big commitment," the mother-of-two admitted. "It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in — and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in."
She confessed that dropping the pounds has improved her health and wellness.
"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days," she added, "which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately. I feel great."
In response to this interview, fans took to Twitter to share their skepticism toward The Office alum's claims.
"A day? 20 miles a day or a week? I'm not interested in reading about how Hollywood stars skinny. I think they're all on Ozempic," one user wrote, referring to the diabetes drug that many celebs have been accused of taking to get skinny fast. Kaling herself has been in the center of these rumors, with many alleging the writer’s recent change was due to the drug.
"Not Mindy Kaling finally addressing her weight loss and saying it’s from hiking. Ok girl. #Ozempic," another person said, while a third joked, "Sure, Jan."
"I thought she was body positive?" a fourth person questioned, while a fifth user quipped, "Ozempic cocktails at Mindy’s!!"
As OK! previously reported, the TV producer was praised by fans after showing off her slim figure at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12.
The actress wore a tight-fitting white gown that hugged her new frame as she stunned on the red carpet. Additionally, she opted for a gorgeous half-up half-down hairdo and some black eyeliner.
"Wow she looks incredible," one fan raved, as another noted, "SHE LOOKS GOOD."