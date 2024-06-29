'His Brain Is Mushy Oatmeal': Donald Trump Slammed for Thinking Fictional Character Hannibal Lector Is Real During Virginia Rally

Trump first mentioned the cannibalistic serial killer played by Anthony Hopkins in The Silence of the Lambs by claiming undocumented people are "coming from prisons and jails, mental institutions and insane asylums like Silence of the Lamb."

"The press always says, 'Why does he ramble about Silence of the Lamb?' The late, great Hannibal Lecter. He'd like to have you over for dinner. Did you ever? Don't do it. If he suggests, 'I'd like to have you for dinner,' don't go. But these are the people — these are the people that are coming into our country and they are coming in numbers that nobody can believe," he ranted.