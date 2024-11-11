or
Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Gushes Over His 'Selfless Life Partner' on Singer's Birthday

miranda lambert birthday husband brendan mcloughlin
Source: MEGA

Brendan McLoughlin shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Miranda Lambert, on her 41st birthday.

By:

Nov. 11 2024, Published 7:28 a.m. ET

Brendan McLoughlin couldn’t help but gush over Miranda Lambert in honor of her 41st birthday.

On Sunday, November 10, the former police officer had nothing but sweet words to say about his country star wife.

miranda lambert birthday husband brendan mcloughlin
Source: @brendanmcloughlin/Instagram

The former NYPD officer said his wife is an 'amazing animal mom.'

“Another year around the sun. Happy birthday to the most selfless, loving and genuine person I know,” he captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram. “You are the most amazing animal mom, the best life partner, the most adventurous travel partner, and soon to be the most fun golf partner. Wishing you the best of birthdays. I love you ❤️❤️”

Source: @brendanmcloughlin/Instagram
Lambert replied in the comments section: “Thanks babe love you.”

Of course, people couldn’t help but leave some love for Lambert on her special day.

“Happy Birthday @mirandalambert !!” television host Ty Pennington wrote alongside a cake emoji.

“She gets prettier every year. Happy Birthday @mirandalambert,” another commented.

miranda lambert birthday husband brendan mcloughlin
Source: @brendanmcloughlin/Instagram

Brendan McLoughlin described the singer as 'the most fun golf partner.'

“Happy birthday 🎂🎈🥳 This is always so sweet she deserves it all! ❤️ Golf? ⛳ Wow. That's true love 😂 I'm JK she is pretty good at it like everything ❤️ great pics chosen as well! Beautiful! 😍” a third expressed, referring to a video that featured Lambert hitting the links.

MORE ON:
Miranda Lambert

The couple’s story began in November 2018 when they met on the set of Good Morning America. Their fast-moving romance led to a secret wedding just three months later in January 2019.

In September of this year, the “Wranglers” singer shared the simple story behind her husband’s proposal, describing how they went from a private relationship to suddenly tying the knot.

miranda lambert birthday husband brendan mcloughlin
Source: @brendanmcloughlin/Instagram

Brendan McLoughlin gushed over his wife, saying she's 'the most selfless, loving and genuine person.'

"He just said, 'Wanna get married?' And I was like, 'Alright,'" she recalled. "It was pretty simple. He's from New York — they're very direct. I’d already been married, so I was like, 'Well, let's give it a whirl.'"

One month later, a source revealed that the “Little Red Wagon” vocalist, now 41, does not feel a strong desire to have children — something her husband seems to agree with.

“Miranda says her life feels complete without being someone’s mom, and she and Brendan are very happy with the way things are,” the insider shared in October. “Never say never, but right now, kids just aren’t in her future.”

miranda lambert birthday husband brendan mcloughlin
Source: @brendanmcloughlin/Instagram

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin got married in 2019.

However, another insider hinted to In Touch in November that she might be reconsidering her stance.

"Baby-making is now the priority," they noted, suggesting that the star has been scaling back on certain habits to prepare for motherhood. “She definitely wants to start a family with Brendan, ideally biologically, but she’s open to surrogacy as well."

Life & Style claimed the couple might not want kids.

