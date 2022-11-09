Miranda Lambert 'Acts Up' With Husband Brendan McLoughlin At BMI Country Awards After Making Cheeky Birthday Request — Photos
A couple that "acts up" together — stays together! On Tuesday, November 8, Miranda Lambert shared a fun video to Instagram of herself and husband Brendan McLoughlin dancing while having a cocktail before walking the red carpet at the BMI Country Awards.
"Actin up tonight at the @bmi awards with @brendanjmcloughlin (thanks to preshow @red55winery in our @wandajunehome glasses 🍷)," the country diva penned alongside the sweet video of the duo shaking back and forth.
The gorgeous couple, who wed in 2019 mere months after meeting each other, posed together for the flashing cameras at the 67th Annual award show in Nashville, Tenn. Lambert stunned in a black and emerald mini dress as the former police officer looked handsome in a two piece suit to support his other half.
The joint outing comes as the "Mama’s Broken Heart" vocalist has been gearing up for the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9, which will subsequently fall on her 39th birthday. Lambert is nominated for Album of the Year, Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.
During a recent appearance on Audacy's US 99 (Chicago), the blonde beauty was asked by host Scotty Kay if earning an award would do anything to mark her special day. "Give me one," Lambert said with a laugh. "That's hopeful. Happy Birthday to me!"
There may be one other wish that Lambert may want granted on her birthday — a baby. As OK! previously reported, the duo have been eager to start a family together despite the chart topper's hectic work schedule.
“Not much has changed in terms of them wanting to have a baby, they’re still trying. They would love to have a baby together in the near future," an insider revealed.
“Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step," the source noted of Lambert.