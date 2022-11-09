Miranda Lambert 'Acts Up' With Husband Brendan McLoughlin At BMI Country Awards After Making Cheeky Birthday Request — Photos

The gorgeous couple, who wed in 2019 mere months after meeting each other, posed together for the flashing cameras at the 67th Annual award show in Nashville, Tenn. Lambert stunned in a black and emerald mini dress as the former police officer looked handsome in a two piece suit to support his other half.

The joint outing comes as the "Mama’s Broken Heart" vocalist has been gearing up for the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9, which will subsequently fall on her 39th birthday. Lambert is nominated for Album of the Year, Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.