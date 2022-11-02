OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Miranda Lambert
OK LogoCOUPLES

Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Show Off Their Coordinated Halloween Costumes: Photos!

miranda lambert brendan mcloughlin coordinated costumes
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 2 2022, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Country superstar Miranda Lambert and her hubby, Brendan McLoughlin, nailed their Halloween costumes this year! The twosome, who held a party for the holiday, dressed as Morticia and Gomez Addams from The Addams Family, and they went all out for their spooky ensembles.

Article continues below advertisement
miranda lambert brendan mcloughlin costumes
Source: @mirandalambert/instagram

"They’re creepy and they’re kookie …👻💀🖤," the singer, 38, captioned an Instagram post that showed their decorations, festive food and three of their dogs clad in little costumes of their own.

LOVE IS IN THE AIRSTREAM: MIRANDA LAMBERT SHARES SWEET SNAP WITH BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN

"This is epic haha, thought it was a new movie!! 🍿 👏," one fan commented, while another wrote, "Love it, you guys killed it!!👏."

Article continues below advertisement
miranda lambert brendan mcloughlin costumes
Source: @mirandalambert/instagram

The fun night comes amid Lambert's Las Vegas residency, but despite her busy schedule, an insider spilled the spouses are making plans to become parents. (McLoughlin also has a 3-year-old son from a previous relationship.)

"Not much has changed in terms of them wanting to have a baby, they’re still trying. They would love to have a baby together in the near future," the source shared. "Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step."

Article continues below advertisement
miranda lambert brendan mcloughlin costumes
Source: @mirandalambert/instagram

It wasn't too long ago that an insider claimed the pair was enduring a few bumps in the road due to McLoughlin's lackluster income, as he reportedly quit his job as an NYPD officer in 2020, the year after the two married. He then took a role on Lambert's security team.

MIRANDA LAMBERT'S FANS FIERCELY DEFEND COUNTRY STAR AGAINST BODY SHAMING COMMENTS

However, the Grammy winner has ignored the naysayers from day one.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I want to be open about how happy we are. I just don't give two sh**s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me," she shared in an interview over the summer. "He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.