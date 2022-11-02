Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Show Off Their Coordinated Halloween Costumes: Photos!
Country superstar Miranda Lambert and her hubby, Brendan McLoughlin, nailed their Halloween costumes this year! The twosome, who held a party for the holiday, dressed as Morticia and Gomez Addams from The Addams Family, and they went all out for their spooky ensembles.
"They’re creepy and they’re kookie …👻💀🖤," the singer, 38, captioned an Instagram post that showed their decorations, festive food and three of their dogs clad in little costumes of their own.
"This is epic haha, thought it was a new movie!! 🍿 👏," one fan commented, while another wrote, "Love it, you guys killed it!!👏."
The fun night comes amid Lambert's Las Vegas residency, but despite her busy schedule, an insider spilled the spouses are making plans to become parents. (McLoughlin also has a 3-year-old son from a previous relationship.)
"Not much has changed in terms of them wanting to have a baby, they’re still trying. They would love to have a baby together in the near future," the source shared. "Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step."
It wasn't too long ago that an insider claimed the pair was enduring a few bumps in the road due to McLoughlin's lackluster income, as he reportedly quit his job as an NYPD officer in 2020, the year after the two married. He then took a role on Lambert's security team.
However, the Grammy winner has ignored the naysayers from day one.
"I want to be open about how happy we are. I just don't give two sh**s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me," she shared in an interview over the summer. "He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh."