“I have the same body type. She makes me feel safe,” someone shared, adding that “bodies age” and “gain weight,” which is a normal “part of life.”

One person who clearly loves Lambert inside and out? Her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. As OK! previously reported, Lambert has been very open about how happy the lovebirds are together and doesn't pay any mind to what haters have to say.

"I want to be open about how happy we are," she said of her and McLoughlin's marriage.

WHO IS MIRANDA LAMBERT'S HUSBAND BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN? GET TO KNOW THE FORMER NYPD OFFICER IN 5 SEXY SNAPS