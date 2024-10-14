or
Miranda Lambert Recalls Getting Conned by Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Mom During Make-a-Wish Visit: 'I Was Freaking Out'

Source: mega

Miranda Lambert recalled meeting Gypsy Rose Blanchard before she went to jail for plotting to kill her mom.

Oct. 14 2024, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

In a shocking twist of events, Miranda Lambert and Gypsy Rose Blanchard have a crazy connection!

While talking on Theo Von's podcast on Thursday, October 10, the country star, 40, revealed she met Blanchard, who went to jail after helping to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and was released in December 2023, back in the day.

Source: mega

Miranda Lambert said she met Gypsy Rose Blanchard when she was younger.

“I can’t believe I was part of that, but you don’t know at the time and neither did she,” the blonde babe said on the podcast. “Her mom worked the system, and it worked because we all met her. The whole country music community. Like, ask any of us. She was part of it. She was in it.”

“I’ve met her several times,” Miranda said of Gypsy Rose, who was found guilty in 2016 for helping her then-boyfriend kill her mother. “Super, super sweet girl.”

Source: mega

The star went to jail for helping kill her mom.

The "Wranglers" songstress then said when the 2017 documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest came out, she was super invested about the relationship between Gypsy Rose — who suffered from years of abuse from her mother, as she convinced her daughter she had several illnesses, including leukemia, asthma and muscular dystrophy — and her mother.

“When all that came out, I was freaking out,” she said. “The whole thing was crazy. But it was real to her. She was a child. She was a baby child.”

Source: mega

Miranda Lambert said she 'freaked out' when she watched the 2017 documentary 'Mommy Dead and Dearest.'

As OK! previously reported, Gypsy Rose previously said she shouldn't have committed the crime in the first place.

"I was desperate to get out of that situation," she told People. "If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick, or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with ex [Nicholas Godejohn] and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that."

Source: mega

Gypsy Rose Blanchard went to jail for helping kill her mom.

Gypsy Rose, who is expecting her first child with Ken Urker added, "Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did. I regret it every single day."

