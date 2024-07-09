Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Pregnancy With Boyfriend Ken Urker Before Divorce From Ex Ryan Scott Anderson Is Finalized
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant!
The former inmate — who served seven years behind bars for plotting the murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee — took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 9, to confirm she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker.
"We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025💗," she captioned a series of photos of her holding the sonogram.
Prior to her relationship with Ken, she tied the knot with soon-to-be ex-husband Ryan Scott Anderson. They married in 2022 while she was still behind bars. However, a little over three months after her release, she officially filed for divorce and swiftly rekindled a relationship with her ex-fiancé.
"I filed for divorce and I followed my heart to true love," she said in a recent YouTube Q&A session. "I felt like I made that choice as a free woman. I made that choice as an independent woman, and I think everyone should follow their heart."
"Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life," she continued. "I was in a marriage that I wasn't happy with, and I knew that my heart was elsewhere. And so I followed that."
- 'He's a Punk': Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson Blasts 'Fool' Ken Urker for Ruining His Marriage
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Not Ashamed' of Rekindling Relationship With Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Soon After Divorcing Ryan Anderson
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Still 'Triggered' by Certain Phrases That Remind Her of Her Mother, Ex Ryan Scott Anderson Reveals
Back in May, she revealed that she would consider saying "I Do" again some day, but noted she wanted to take things slowly with her current boyfriend.
"I think Ken and I have always had a very close bond with each other," she said at the time. "Even in the time that we were not together — it was a span of like five years — we still remained friends. Having that close connection can just never be broken."
"We’re taking our time, we’re enjoying our time together," she added. "I’m feeling it out, marriage, potentially in the future! Just kind of taking it slow right now."
As OK! previously reported, Gypsy Rose spoke about wanting to have children shortly after she was released from prison. However, she admitted parenthood would come with tough talks about her past.
"I'm going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy's side isn't around. And that's going to be a really hard conversation."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I have learned what not to do. I have no concerns about my parenting when it comes to that," she concluded.