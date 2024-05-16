OK Magazine
Miranda Lambert Admits She and Husband Brendan McLoughlin 'Talk Out' Everything in Their Marriage

miranda lambert brendan mcloughlin talk out everything marriage ig pp
Source: @mirandalambert/instagram
By:

May 16 2024, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin always make time to talk things outs!

The country star and retired police officer tied the knot in 2019 and their five-year marriage is still going strong — in part due to their focus on communication.

miranda lambert brendan mcloughlin talk out everything marriage
Source: mega

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin wed in 2019.

"We just talk it out, whatever it is, we talk about everything," the 40-year-old explained to a news outlet. "I think communication is super important, especially because women, we expect men to know what we're thinking and they don’t. We got to tell them."

And McLoughlin's feedback isn't always positive. As OK! previously reported, Lambert admitted she appreciates that her husband always tells her the truth and isn't afraid to give her the "harsh reality."

miranda lambert brendan mcloughlin talk out everything marriage ig
Source: @mirandalambert/instagram

Miranda Lambert said she talks everything out with her husband.

"I like to say he calls me on my s---, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life like a truth-teller," she added at the time. "He's very New York about it."

Although their communication with each other is consistent, the same doesn't apply to the information that they share with the general public. Lambert and McLoughlin initially kept details of their romance private so they could focus on building their relationship on their own.

miranda lambert brendan mcloughlin talk out everything marriage
Source: mega

Miranda Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton.

Miranda Lambert
"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," she said in an October 2019 interview. "I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

Lambert also joked she wasn't sure why anyone would be particularly interested in her life or her relationship in the first place.

"I’m literally so normal," she quipped, confessing she often goes to Target in a t-shirt and cutoff shorts for grocery runs. "Sometimes I’m like, ‘Why are y’all so interested?’ I’m thankful, but I’m never going to get used to the public eye in that way."

miranda lambert brendan mcloughlin talk out everything marriage
Source: mega

Miranda Lambert is 40 years old.

The "Gunpowder & Lead" singer also hesitated to involve McLoughlin into her high-profile life and all that comes with it.

"To pull him into that world, I was like, ‘I’m sorry, this might be a shock,'" she noted. "He just takes it like a champ. He’s better at it than I am."

Source: OK!

Lambert spoke with People about the importance of communication.

