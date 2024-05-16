Miranda Lambert Admits She and Husband Brendan McLoughlin 'Talk Out' Everything in Their Marriage

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," she said in an October 2019 interview. "I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

Lambert also joked she wasn't sure why anyone would be particularly interested in her life or her relationship in the first place.

"I’m literally so normal," she quipped, confessing she often goes to Target in a t-shirt and cutoff shorts for grocery runs. "Sometimes I’m like, ‘Why are y’all so interested?’ I’m thankful, but I’m never going to get used to the public eye in that way."