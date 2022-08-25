Miranda Lambert Steps Out With Husband Brendan McLoughlin To ACM Honors Despite Marital Woes

And while the two appear to be on cloud nine while out and about together, an insider spilled the country star and McLoughlin — who is a retired New York police officer — are at an awkward place in their marriage, as the handsome hunk has to rely on his famous wife for money.

"He doesn't have much income coming in, if any, and is forced to go to her if he needs anything, like new clothes or a six-pack of beer," said the source. "It's awkward, especially when it happens in front of their friends."

The "If I Was A Cowboy" singer doesn't seem to be too bothered with giving her husband some extra cash, as OK! previously reported the star is having the "best summer ever" with McLoughlin. Lambert shared a video of the married pair dancing and kissing ahead of their red-carpet event — and fans were thrilled to see the happy couple side-by-side.