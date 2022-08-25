Miranda Lambert Steps Out With Husband Brendan McLoughlin To ACM Honors Despite Marital Woes
Miranda Lambert seemed as cheerful as can be while standing beside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, at the 15h Annual Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday, August 24.
The dynamic duo's happiness was almost radiating as bright as Lambert's neon orange Alex Perry blazer suit and dress set while she accepted ACM's Triple Crown Award. (The star-studded award show is set to air on Fox on Tuesday, September 13.)
And while the two appear to be on cloud nine while out and about together, an insider spilled the country star and McLoughlin — who is a retired New York police officer — are at an awkward place in their marriage, as the handsome hunk has to rely on his famous wife for money.
"He doesn't have much income coming in, if any, and is forced to go to her if he needs anything, like new clothes or a six-pack of beer," said the source. "It's awkward, especially when it happens in front of their friends."
The "If I Was A Cowboy" singer doesn't seem to be too bothered with giving her husband some extra cash, as OK! previously reported the star is having the "best summer ever" with McLoughlin. Lambert shared a video of the married pair dancing and kissing ahead of their red-carpet event — and fans were thrilled to see the happy couple side-by-side.
"I believe in love, I’m so blessed when he’s loving on you. He’s crazy about you," expressed one commenter. "Sets a good example for us out here."
"Y’all are just so cute together! I’m glad you found true love!" said another fan.
The blonde beauty's supporters seem to be just as passionate about her love life as Lambert herself.
OK! previously reported Lambert couldn't care less about the haters because she and her man are apparently living their best lives.
"I want to be open about how happy we are. I just don't give two sh**s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me," the "Drunk" singer stated, adding that McLoughlin “jumped right into this lifestyle.”
The star-crossed lovers tied the knot in January 2019 after less than three months of dating.