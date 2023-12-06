Carrie Underwood Jokes About Fitting Into Her Tight Las Vegas Outfits After Christmas Cookie Baking Spree
Carrie Underwood or master baker?
On Tuesday, December 5, the country superstar uploaded photos showing off her platter of Christmas cookies and a large loaf of homemade sourdough bread.
She first shared a picture of the loaf on her Instagram Story along with the message, “Here’s hoping I can fit into my #Reflections wardrobe tomorrow.”
The singer-songwriter referenced her Las Vegas residency, Reflections, where she sings all of her top hits from over the years. The extravagant concert experience includes many stunning costume changes, which Underwood is seemingly worried about.
The “Before He Cheats” vocalist also snapped pictures of her treats every step of the way, from before baking to being decorated in festive icing and sprinkles.
“Christmas music, wine, icing and me!” she penned alongside a photo of the uncooked dough on a baking sheet. She then shared another image of the cookies, captioning it, “Why are there cat cookies? Because there was a cat cookie cutter. That’s why. Christmas cat.”
While displaying her final product, the American Idol alum stayed humble: “I’m not good at cookie decorating, but they are made with ❤️.”
As OK! previously reported, although Underwood was at home cooking up holiday morsels for the family, she recently decided to add more dates to her Sin City residency despite her husband, Mike Fisher, not being so keen on the idea.
"Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency," an insider revealed.
"He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home," they said of the former NHL player, who has seemingly become a stay-at-home dad for the couple’s sons, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4.
"Carrie did consult with Mike about committing to more residency dates," the source confessed, however, the duo, "butted heads about it," as the athlete "really wasn’t expecting her to want to stay in Vegas."
Underwood "loves her family, but she also enjoys getting some alone time," the insider explained. "She’s made friends in Las Vegas and has a whole other life there."
Fisher "didn't sign up to be the full-time parent, and he's annoyed she's missed family events," they dished.
The pair’s current situation is "definitely a bump in the road," but the source assured Underwood and Fisher’s 13-year marriage has seen tough times before, noting, "they'll get through this."
News of the father-of-two’s frustration with his wife came about two months after Underwood shared she would be extending her show dates.
"Big news for 2024!! I’m so excited to share that #REFLECTION will be continuing at @resortsworldtheatre next year beginning in March! We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven’t seen it yet, come see us!" she wrote on Instagram.