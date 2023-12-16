'Where's the Mistletoe?': Carrie Underwood Fans Gush Over Country Star's Glamorous Elf Costume
Carrie Underwood got into the holiday spirit!
On Friday, December 15, the country singer shared an adorable photo of herself all dressed up in an elf costume.
In the stunning selfie, which she posted on her Instagram Story, the blonde beauty soft smiled for the camera in a full face of makeup and wet blonde locks. On top of her head was a red and green hat adorned with bells, and her shirt had glowing Christmas lights and white fur trim attached to it.
In response to the fun outfit, fans of the “Before He Cheats” vocalist gushed over the 40-year-old on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“My favorite elf,” one user penned, while a second added, “The cutest! Love this picture!”
“Looking good,” a third person raved, as a fourth asked, “Where’s the mistletoe??.”
One supporter even labeled the mother-of-two “Our Queen” alongside a screenshot of the photo.
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Underwood has tried to spread some holiday cheer on social media.
On Tuesday, December 5, the Grammy winner showed off her baking skills by uploading pictures of her Christmas cookies and a loaf of sourdough bread.
“Here’s hoping I can fit into my #Reflections wardrobe tomorrow,” she shared alongside the image of the loaf, referencing her Las Vegas residency, Reflections, where she sings all of her top hits from over the years.
She then posted pictures of her treats every step of the way, from before baking to decorating the delicious morsels.
“Christmas music, wine, icing and me!” she penned on one snap, while writing, “Why are there cat cookies? Because there was a cat cookie cutter. That’s why. Christmas cat,” on another.
Although Underwood has seemingly been able to spend some time at home as of late, the star recently decided to extend her Sin City residency despite her husband, Mike Fisher, not being so keen on the idea.
"Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency," an insider recently spilled.
"He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home," they said of the former professional athlete, who has appeared to become a stay-at-home dad for the couple’s sons, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4.
"Carrie did consult with Mike about committing to more residency dates," the source added, however, the pair apparently, "butted heads about it," as the NHL alum "really wasn’t expecting her to want to stay in Vegas."
Underwood "loves her family, but she also enjoys getting some alone time," the insider noted. "She’s made friends in Las Vegas and has a whole other life there."
They concluded by assuring although this is “definitely a bump in the road" for the duo, "they'll get through this."