'This Is Bada--': Miranda Lambert Praised for Being a Real Life Cowgirl During 'Awesome' Trip to Arizona

Dec. 15 2023, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

Miranda Lambert had an experience out of an old western movie!

On Thursday, December 14, the country singer shared what she's been up to during time off from her Las Vegas residency.

Source: @mirandalambert/Instagram

The upload, which included some stunning snaps and videos, showed Lambert and friends all dressed up in cowgirl attire as they rode horses and shot handguns.

“Y’all …. I got to take a few days off from the Velvet Rodeo in Vegas to go cowgirlin’ in AZ with my sweet friend @kenda_lenseigne. Thank you for welcoming @samanthacrook1 and I into your bad--- gal gang and for introducing us to all your friends and family,” the blonde beauty began her message.

“Oh and thanks for letting us camp in the bus in your yard for 3 days🤠🤷‍♀️. Everyone was so great to us. Your knowledge, kindness and skill blew our minds. And most importantly thank you for letting me ride Lieutenant Justin the legend. I’ll never get over that. What a horse. There were a lot of first time for everything’s this week. Mounted shooting, cutting and sorting cows, (thanks Kent and Janice) and elk bourguignon made by Ian. Loved it all. Y’all can’t get rid of us now. See ya way too soon 🤠,” she added.

miranda lambert horse
Source: @mirandalambert/Instagram

Miranda Lambert is currently performing her Las Vegas residency.

The singer-songwriter also listed her “take away sayin’s [sic] from the week,” which included, “Bear Down,” “Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,” “Do whatever is fun,” “No tears Tuesday” and “Let’s give ‘em a do over.”

In the comments section of the upload, Lambert’s fans gushed over the musician’s real life cowgirl experience.

“This is flipping awesome 🙌,” one user penned, while a second said, “This is bad---!”

miranda lambert horse
Source: @mirandalambert/Instagram

Miranda Lambert is married to Brendan McLoughlin.

A third user noted, “So glad you got to do all the cowgirl things, what a blast!” as a fourth raved, “Omgggggggg I want to go!”

A fifth supporter speculated the trip may be possible inspiration for the artist, saying, “Oh I’m betting we’ll be getting a few GREAT SONGS from this adventure!!!!”

miranda lambert horse
Source: @mirandalambert/Instagram

Miranda Lambert recently turned 40.

As OK! previously reported, Lambert celebrated her 40th birthday and has been thinking about expanding her family as she embraces this next stage in her life.

“Miranda admits she’s had blinders on when it comes to becoming a mom, being busy with her career and just enjoying her time with Brendan, but then 40 came up and slapped her right across the face!” an insider said of the star, who has been married to husband Brendan McLoughlin, 32, for almost five years. “She really does want to experience the joys that come from motherhood, but now she has more of a sense of urgency.”

“Brendan always says it’s Miranda’s call,” they noted. “But he’s happy that turning 40 helped Miranda see the light. They’re actively trying for a baby now and desperate to beat the clock!”

