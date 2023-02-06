Miranda Lambert Posts Shirtless Photo Of Husband Brendan McLoughlin & Pokes Fun At Their Age Gap
It turns out opposites do attract! While Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin have been spouses for four years, they still stick to very different routines when it comes to prepping for a Hollywood event.
The country superstar shared a shirtless photo of her man as he went for a jog on Sunday, February 5, putting his impressive abs on display alongside the caption, "How @brendanmcloughlin starts Grammy day."
Meanwhile, the singer took a more relaxed approach to getting ready for music's biggest night, sharing a pic of herself lounging in bed wearing sweats, though her end table was cluttered with Aleve, Tums, water and moisturizer.
"How I start Grammy day, 31 verses 39 💀😂🤠," she captioned the shot, poking fun at her older age.
Lambert is well aware of the fact people see the former NYC cop as her arm candy, but she has no issue showing him off.
"We don't post that much, we're really bad at it, but we're trying to get better. If you look like that, you got to share your gift," she quipped in an interview of why she uploads sexy snaps of McLoughlin.
Despite their strong union, they've often been attacked by naysayers since McLoughlin was reportedly in a relationship with his pregnant girlfriend when he met Lambert and hit it off. However, the "Little Red Wagon" singer brushes off the negativity.
"I want to be open about how happy we are. I just don't give two sh**s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me," she declared in a 2022 interview. "He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh."
"It's nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me," added the Texas native. "It's a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life."
As OK! reported, the pair are in the midst of "trying" for a baby. Said a source, "Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step."