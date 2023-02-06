Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Step Out For Date Night At The 2023 Grammy Awards — See The Sweet Pic!

Lambert turned heads in a black gown dripping in silver fringe, while the former police officer rocked a classic suit paired with a silver tie to match his wife.

The gorgeous pair recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on January 26, after tying the knot in 2019 despite only dating for two months. "Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕," Lambert gushed over a shirtless picture of her man in a celebratory Instagram post. "Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍."