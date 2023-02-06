Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Step Out For Date Night At The 2023 Grammy Awards — See The Sweet Pic!
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin made the 2023 Grammys their date night!
The married couple walked the red carpet together for music's biggest night on Sunday, February 5, in Los Angeles, where the country crooner is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album.
Lambert turned heads in a black gown dripping in silver fringe, while the former police officer rocked a classic suit paired with a silver tie to match his wife.
The gorgeous pair recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on January 26, after tying the knot in 2019 despite only dating for two months. "Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕," Lambert gushed over a shirtless picture of her man in a celebratory Instagram post. "Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍."
Lambert and McLoughlin infamously met in 2018 when he was an on duty police officer for the NYPD and the CMA Award winner was performing on Good Morning America.
As their love story continues to unfold, the duo have been trying to grow their family. “Not much has changed in terms of them wanting to have a baby, they’re still trying. They would love to have a baby together in the near future," an insider explained.
“Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step," the source continued.
The pair have navigated the ups and downs of matrimony in their four years as man and wife — especially with Lambert's booming music career taking center stage in their life.
"I want to be open about how happy we are. I just don't give two sh**s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me," Lambert spilled about her life in a 2021 interview. "He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh."