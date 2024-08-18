Miranda Lambert Is 'Showing a More Flirtatious Side' After Brendan McLoughlin Was Caught Dancing With Several Women: Source
Miranda Lambert might be getting back at her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, after he was caught dancing on a few women during a night out.
“She has a lot of people showing her attention, all the guys in the band, the roadies, even her restaurant clientele love her, and she’s giving it back a little bit," an insider dished of the country star, 40.
“Now, she’s gushing over hot guys, telling them how great their abs look, being touchy feely. She’s not looking to cheat but showing a more flirtatious side to her nature,” the insider continued.
The blonde babe "can be a huge flirt," but she "was previously being more conservative" out of respect for her 32-year-old hubby, whom she married in 2019.
The whole situation isn't sitting well with McLoughlin.
“Brendan doesn’t like it but only has himself to blame. When all is said and done, she doesn’t want to break up with him, but she’s put him on notice he can’t do it again if he wants to stick around," the insider claimed.
As OK! previously reported, McLoughlin was seen dancing with women at a Nashville, Tenn., bar. After the video made the rounds on the internet, a mystery woman told In Touch nothing happened that night.
“I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind,” she said.
The woman later added, “It was just dancing, laughing, and talking. He was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way.”
The pair have yet to break their silence on the matter, but it looks like things are OK as they just went to Italy together.
"Until next time Italy! 🇮🇹🍕🍝💚🍷Thank you for your beauty, history, art, wine, gelato, sweetest people and the memories," the musician captioned a slew of photos on Instagram on August 14.
Lambert previously shared what makes their romance work. “It's communication. We just talk it out, whatever it is, we talk about everything,” she told People. “And I think communication is super important, especially because women, we expect men to know what we're thinking and they don’t. We got to tell them.”
