Miranda Lambert Stuns Alongside Husband Brendan McLoughlin as She Inducts 2 Friends Into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame: Photos

Feb. 29 2024, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

Miranda Lambert is celebrating her pals' milestones!

Last week, the star honored Jack Ingram and Jon Randall as they were inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Miranda Lambert returned to her home state for her friends' induction into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame.

For the big event, the blonde beauty, 40, dazzled in a short-sleeved black frock that featured silver buttons down the middle and silver fringe. Her accessories matched perfectly, as she showed a close-up photo of her black and silver heels heels and and purse, both by Balmain.

By her side for the night was husband Brendan McLoughlin, who wore a white shirt underneath a black suit.

The star's husband was by her side for the night.

Lambert marked the special occasion with a few posts on Instagram, calling the two singers "her heroes and friends."

"I first heard @JackIngram’s music when I was 14. He’d been working the Texas circuit, and I was drawn to the electric performer that he was," she recalled in the upload, which pictured her with the musicians. "His songwriting is a lot like Guy Clark. It’s truth telling, and stories, and he always tells it in such a believable way."

Lambert wore designer duds for the special day.

Miranda Lambert
"I was about 19 when I met @jonrandallmusic. We were both signed to Sony Music Nashville, doing radio promo together. We became fast friends because we’re both from the same part of Texas, and love the same kind of music and songwriting," the "Little Red Wagon" vocalist shared. "We’ve worked together in a lot of different capacities along the way. His approach to music is so real, so raw. Always an honor to celebrate these two."

After the visit to her home state, the Grammy winner and her spouse headed back to Las Vegas, where she's wrapping up her Velvet Rodeo residency.

"It’s bittersweet that we’re less than a month away from my FINAL Vegas residency shows," Lambert revealed in a Monday, February 26, post. "Y’all have made these so fun! If you haven’t seen the show yet, come on out in March 🎲🎰💙."

The pair married in 2019.

A constant fixture at her shows is the former NYPD officer.

"My husband tells me the truth. He gives me harsh reality, and I love it," Lambert said of how McLoughlin helps her improve her performance. "I like to say he calls me on my s---, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life like a truth-teller. He's very New York about it."

Lambert said her mom, Beverly, is also a staple at her concerts.

