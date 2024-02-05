Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Learns to Ride a Horse on Their 5-Year Anniversary Trip: Photos
Yeehaw!
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary by heading out to Arizona for an adventurous trip. The singer shared photos from the fun vacation — where they also met up with friends — on Instagram.
"Country and Western! 🐴🧡🌵🏜️☀️Went back out west to AZ to visit @kenda_lenseigne again and to learn from the master. This time I brought @brendanjmcloughlin along for the ride. Literally. He doesn’t ride but figured it all out pretty quick," the singer, 40, captioned her post.
"Kenda, you made a cowboy out of our NYC boy. 😂🤠🐴. We celebrated 5 years married on horse back this year," Lambert added. "Love ya babe. ❤️ couples who cowboy together..."
While the animal lover went all out in a plaid shirt, cowboy hat, bandana and jeans, the former police officer kept it casual in a T-shirt and jeans.
McLoughlin, 32, also shared pictures and videos from their excursion. "Took a little trip out West and thought I was Doc Holliday 😂😂," he wrote alongside his upload. "Thanks for the great hospitality and trying to teach me how to 'SLOW DOWN' @kenda_lenseigne."
"Happy 5 year anniversary to my favorite cowgirl @mirandalambert, so happy we got to spend it doing what makes you the happiest. ❤️🐴🐴," he gushed.
As OK! reported, an insider claimed the couple has been thinking about having a child together.
"Miranda admits she’s had blinders on when it comes to becoming a mom, being busy with her career and just enjoying her time with Brendan, but then 40 came up and slapped her right across the face!" the source spilled to a news outlet of her November 2023 birthday. "She really does want to experience the joys that come from motherhood, but now she has more of a sense of urgency."
- Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Cozy Up During Rare NYC Outing — See Photos
- Miranda Lambert Gushes Over Family Trip To Texas With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: 'Pics Are Blurry But Memories Won't Be'
- Miranda Lambert's Husband Shares Sweet Tribute for Her Birthday: '40 Never Looked So Good'
“Brendan always says it’s Miranda’s call,” the insider added of the timing. “But he’s happy that turning 40 helped Miranda see the light. They’re actively trying for a baby now and desperate to beat the clock!”
The pair has plenty of parenting experience since McLoughlin shares son Landon with ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though the duo hasn't shared a photo of the tot and rarely talk about him out of respect for Rettinger, back in 2019, Lambert did make a rare comment about becoming a stepmom.
"My stepson is amazing. I’m loving that whole phase ... It's great practice but I still get to go into rock and roll mode, which I really enjoy," the Grammy winner gushed.
While promoting her new cookbook last year, the blonde beauty revealed she has a sweet tradition with her stepson: baking an Easter cake.
"I've been making it since I was a little girl. I make the bunny cake with him now," Lambert said. "So it's really, it's our tradition. This whole book is about carrying on traditions and making memories."