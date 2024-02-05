Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Learns to Ride a Horse on Their 5-Year Anniversary Trip: Photos

While the animal lover went all out in a plaid shirt, cowboy hat, bandana and jeans, the former police officer kept it casual in a T-shirt and jeans.

McLoughlin, 32, also shared pictures and videos from their excursion. "Took a little trip out West and thought I was Doc Holliday 😂😂," he wrote alongside his upload. "Thanks for the great hospitality and trying to teach me how to 'SLOW DOWN' @kenda_lenseigne."

"Happy 5 year anniversary to my favorite cowgirl @mirandalambert, so happy we got to spend it doing what makes you the happiest. ❤️🐴🐴," he gushed.