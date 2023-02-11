Mischa Barton Claims Her Rep Told Her To Sleep With Leonardo DiCaprio When She Was 19 'For The Sake' Of Her Career

Prior to sparking buzz with Polani, DiCaprio was linked to 23-year-old Victoria Lamas, who he even celebrated New Year's Eve with in St Barts. The model is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, who appears to have no issue with their age gap.

"I know she likes him very much. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me," he spilled to a news publication, adding he thinks they met in November 2022. "She’s very smitten. I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young."