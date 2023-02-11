OK Magazine
Mischa Barton Claims Her Rep Told Her To Sleep With Leonardo DiCaprio When She Was 19 'For The Sake' Of Her Career

Feb. 10 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

After debunked rumors about Leonardo DiCaprio potentially dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani sparked backlash, an interview regarding his preference in younger women resurfaced.

In 2005, actress Mischa Barton told Harper's Bazaar that when she was19, her rep encouraged her "to sleep" with the Oscar winner when they crossed paths at a photoshoot.

According to the star, she was told to hookup with the Growing Pains alum, who was 30 at the time, "for the sake of my career." The ordeal went down shortly after DiCaprio, 48, ended his relationship with Gisele Bündchen, 42.

Though he's notorious for romancing females no older than 24, sources insisted he and Polani are just friends. The gossip began after the two were seated next to each other at a January 31 party in Los Angeles. Despite the denial, the public has continued to scrutinize his lifestyle, and the teen model suddenly deactivated her account.

In a new update, a source told an outlet the Los Angeles-based model has flown back home to Israel after she "got into a spat with her family over the whole thing." The insider hinted she purposely socialized with the actor because she was "chasing attention," but her plans have "backfired," especially since she allegedly has strict parents.

Prior to sparking buzz with Polani, DiCaprio was linked to 23-year-old Victoria Lamas, who he even celebrated New Year's Eve with in St Barts. The model is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, who appears to have no issue with their age gap.

"I know she likes him very much. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me," he spilled to a news publication, adding he thinks they met in November 2022. "She’s very smitten. I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young."

Page Six reported on Polani's alleged attention-seeking ways.

