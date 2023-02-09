Megyn Kelly Insists Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, Will Never Find 'Love & Build A Family' If He Continues Dating Women Under 25
When it comes to a scandal, Megyn Kelly never hesitates to give her two cents.
On a recent episode of her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show," the brash broadcaster discussed the buzz over Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, potentially dating 19-year-old Eden Polani, noting the model "could literally be his daughter."
"He is now dating a teenager, literally a teenager," emphasized the journalist. "He's in the news every week for how he won't date anybody past age 25. If he does, it makes news. And now he's actually gone down to a teenager."
"I feel like this guy, from the rate of things, is never going to know the joy of meeting somebody who he can fall in deep love with and build a family with," said Kelly. "He's just going to keep banging teenagers for the rest of his life."
The controversial star labeled his ladies' man reputation as "sad."
The Oscar winner and Polani sparked romance rumors on January 31 when they sat next to each other at a Los Angeles bash, but a source told multiple outlets things are platonic.
"Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group…" the insider insisted. "Just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her."
Prior to the sighting, it was believed DiCaprio had started seeing Victoria Lamas, as the duo even celebrated New Year's Eve together.
He also romanced Gigi Hadid, 27, in 2022, and though it seemed like the real deal, it turned out to be a fling that fizzled out after a few months. The two sparked dating rumors in September, with a source noting, "They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they're both happy."
At the time, an insider claimed they were keeping things private for the sake of the blonde beauty's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Zayn Malik.
"Gigi and Leo have been seeing each other and are very into each other, but Gigi has been trying to keep things low-key with their relationship," the insider revealed. "They are trying to ... not show too much PDA while out together."