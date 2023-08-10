'I Can't Wait to Get My Mobility Scooter': Noel Gallagher, 56, Admits He Struggles to Remember the Words to His Oasis Hits
Age is just a number?
On an episode of Matt Morgan's Patreon podcast, released Tuesday, August 8, Oasis singer Noel Gallagher got real about the struggles of aging.
The famous musician, who has been touring with his band High Flying Birds, admitted he's had some trouble remembering lines from Oasis' hit songs such as "WonderWall" and "Don't Look Back in Anger."
"I've found myself on this tour consciously thinking, 'What is the next line to this song?'" he told Morgan, blaming his failing memory to the "ongoing march of time."
"It's like, you've just got to think about it," he added.
He then explained how he would "eventually need" an autocue on stage if he continues to tour, which is very common for older performers such as Sir Elton John, 76, and Sir Paul McCartney, 81.
"My forties was my absolute peak — but from the minute I woke up on the 30th May in my first day of my fifties, it's just been one thing after another," Gallagher continued. "What I've found is that the slightest knock stays with you for ages and then it's something else."
He ended the conversation with a lighthearted joke, saying, "I can't wait to get my mobility scooter, if I'm being honest."
As OK! previously reported, while the vocalist discussed lapses of memory with Morgan on this episode of the podcast, when Gallagher was a guest in July, he made headlines for his comments about Adele.
When asked if he was a fan of the Grammy winner's songs, Gallagher said in disbelief, "F**** off, f****** hell. Name one?"
"They're f****** s***. It's f****** awful. It's f****** Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive," the rockstar added about the "Rolling in the Deep" songstress, comparing her to the "You're My World" singer.
However, Gallagher later backtracked his statements, adding he would like to work with Adele.
"If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers. I might in the future," he said, noting he would make sure to send the 35-year-old a ballad.