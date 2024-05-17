Morgan Wallen Mocked by Noah Reid and Ashley McBryde for Chair-Throwing Incident at 2024 ACM Awards: Watch

The pair began singing their renditions of the songs that were nominated, and when they got to Wallen, who was not in attendance, they poked fun at his recent arrest for throwing a chair off a bar rooftop in Nashville, Tenn.

“Last night after some alcohol, [the] chair right over there really started to piss me off,” Reid sang to the tune “Last Night,” which is Wallen’s hit song. “They told me that I threw it as somebody that I never met, and my publicist keeps telling me this ain’t over it.”

McBryde then added, “Yeah. You should smile in the mugshot,” referencing Wallen’s mug shot.