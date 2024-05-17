Morgan Wallen Mocked by Noah Reid and Ashley McBryde for Chair-Throwing Incident at 2024 ACM Awards: Watch
Did country stars Noah Reid and Ashley McBryde throw shade at Morgan Wallen at the 2024 ACM Awards?
The duo performed for the crowd in Frisco, Texas, before announcing who won the award for Single of the Year. Nominees included Wallen, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis and Luke Combs.
The pair began singing their renditions of the songs that were nominated, and when they got to Wallen, who was not in attendance, they poked fun at his recent arrest for throwing a chair off a bar rooftop in Nashville, Tenn.
“Last night after some alcohol, [the] chair right over there really started to piss me off,” Reid sang to the tune “Last Night,” which is Wallen’s hit song. “They told me that I threw it as somebody that I never met, and my publicist keeps telling me this ain’t over it.”
McBryde then added, “Yeah. You should smile in the mugshot,” referencing Wallen’s mug shot.
Of course, people were shocked Reid and McBryde didn't hold back during their time on stage.
"Omg I cant believe they went there," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another said, "Omg they did it they made fun of Morgan and the chair."
However, one person came to Wallen's defense, writing, "Lol.. makin’ digs at Morgan Wallen on the ACM Awards when he’s out here making billions, and breaking records. Topping the country charts, and staying there."
As OK! previously reported, the country star, 31, was taken into custody after throwing the chair from the sixth floor of Chiefs Bar in downtown Nashville just after 10:45 p.m. on April 7. He was later arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.
“At 10:53 pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” his attorney Worrick Robinson said in a statement. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”
An insider claimed he hurled the chair after learning his baby mama KT Smith eloped with Luke Scornavacco — but others denied that was the case.
The hitmaker took some time before addressing the scandal on April 19.
"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," Wallen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's [the bar]. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."
"I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe," he added.