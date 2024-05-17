OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Morgan Wallen
OK LogoNEWS

Morgan Wallen Mocked by Noah Reid and Ashley McBryde for Chair-Throwing Incident at 2024 ACM Awards: Watch

morgan wallen mocked acm awards
Source: mega/@ACMawards/X
By:

May 17 2024, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Did country stars Noah Reid and Ashley McBryde throw shade at Morgan Wallen at the 2024 ACM Awards?

The duo performed for the crowd in Frisco, Texas, before announcing who won the award for Single of the Year. Nominees included Wallen, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis and Luke Combs.

Article continues below advertisement
morgan wallen mocked acm awards
Source: mega

Morgan Wallen didn't attend the 2024 ACM Awards.

Article continues below advertisement
morgan wallen mocked acm awards
Source: mega

Morgan Wallen in his mug shot.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair began singing their renditions of the songs that were nominated, and when they got to Wallen, who was not in attendance, they poked fun at his recent arrest for throwing a chair off a bar rooftop in Nashville, Tenn.

“Last night after some alcohol, [the] chair right over there really started to piss me off,” Reid sang to the tune “Last Night,” which is Wallen’s hit song. “They told me that I threw it as somebody that I never met, and my publicist keeps telling me this ain’t over it.”

McBryde then added, “Yeah. You should smile in the mugshot,” referencing Wallen’s mug shot.

Article continues below advertisement
morgan wallen mocked acm awards
Source: @ACMawards/X

The pair poked fun of Morgan Wallen at the show.

MORE ON:
Morgan Wallen
Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people were shocked Reid and McBryde didn't hold back during their time on stage.

"Omg I cant believe they went there," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another said, "Omg they did it they made fun of Morgan and the chair."

However, one person came to Wallen's defense, writing, "Lol.. makin’ digs at Morgan Wallen on the ACM Awards when he’s out here making billions, and breaking records. Topping the country charts, and staying there."

Article continues below advertisement
morgan wallen mocked acm awards
Source: mega

The star later spoke out about the scandal on April 19.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the country star, 31, was taken into custody after throwing the chair from the sixth floor of Chiefs Bar in downtown Nashville just after 10:45 p.m. on April 7. He was later arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.

“At 10:53 pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” his attorney Worrick Robinson said in a statement. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

An insider claimed he hurled the chair after learning his baby mama KT Smith eloped with Luke Scornavacco — but others denied that was the case.

The hitmaker took some time before addressing the scandal on April 19.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," Wallen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's [the bar]. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

"I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe," he added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.