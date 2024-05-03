Morgan Wallen to Attend Court Hearing in August After Being Arrested for Drunkenly Hurling a Chair Off Balcony
The case against Morgan Wallen is moving forward.
On Friday, May 3, the country crooner's attorney, Worrick Robinson, attended a court hearing on the star's behalf to hash out the details after Wallen was arrested for drunkenly throwing a chair off a balcony in Nashville last month.
It was decided that the case will now kick off on August 15.
While some were surprised the singer, 30, wasn't there in person, Robinson assured the public, "today was a very typical day in a criminal case in general sessions court in Davidson County."
"This is obviously a very complicated case and it's not going to resolve itself without subpoenas and witnesses," Robinson explained to the press. "We'll work on the case on our end and then Morgan will be here on August 15th. Several things can happen — we might have a hearing, we might settle the case or the case might be continued. Those are the options."
The lawyer also said Wallen is "doing well" and is staying busy with performances.
"He's a family man, and I think this concert is especially special for him because his family lives close," Robinson shared of an upcoming show. "I think those are the best times of his life. When his house is full with family and nieces and his son and sisters. So, I think right now, it's a good time."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The vocalist was arrested on April 7 and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct. It was stated that he fully cooperated with authorities.
At the time, an insider claimed he hurled the chair out of anger after learning his on-off ex and baby mama KT Smith eloped with Luke Scornavacco. However, others denied that being what prompted his behavior.
- Morgan Wallen Admits 'I’m Not Proud of My Behavior’ Following His Nashville Arrest
- Morgan Wallen's Relationship With Alcohol 'Is a Problem' in the Wake of His Arrest: 'He Doesn't Know When to Stop'
- Morgan Wallen's Ex KT Smith 'Praying' Singer's Arrest Was 'Just a Slipup' as She Wants 'the Very Best for Him'
The "Last Night" singer didn't address the scandal until April 19.
"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," Wallen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's [the bar]. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."
"I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe," he added.
Robinson insisted his client isn't a malicious person.
"He has done what I think we would expect any good person to do when there's something such as this happens. I think ... the way he was raised and the way he grew up, I think that those parts of him feel compelled to have conversations before you apologize to people as a whole," the legal expert said of why it took over a week for the musician to speak on the matter.
"So, he has," he concluded. "He has taken some steps to try to make sure people know he's taking responsibility for what happened."
This isn't the first time Wallen's drinking has landed him in trouble, as he came under fire after drunkenly spewing racial slurs at a man in 2021.
Fox News reported Robinson's statements.