‘Tis the season to give back, and the richest former couple in the world are doing just that. After the messy split of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Scott, it was revealed that Bezos’ scorned ex — who was named one of the Most Powerful Women of 2020 — is giving back in a big way. But, who, exactly is giving more: her or her cheating ex-husband?

OK! digs deeper into the pockets of the financial giants.

On Tuesday, December 15, MacKenzie revealed that she has donated over $4.1 billion over the past four months to 384 organizations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” the 50-year-old said. “Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”

HOW JEFF BEZOS’ EX-WIFE MACKENZIE BECAME ONE OF THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN OF 2020

MacKenzie detailed how exactly she chose which groups to donate to. “These 384 carefully selected teams have dedicated their lives to helping others, working and volunteering and serving real people face-to-face at bedsides and tables, in prisons and courtrooms and classrooms, on streets and hospital wards and hotlines and frontlines of all types and sizes, day after day after day,” she explained.

The recipients include community college and universities — Alcorn State University, Delaware State University and more — in addition to food banks — Meals on Wheels, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, San Antonio Food Bank, to name a few.

Meanwhile, the businessman announced on November 16 that he has given $791 million to 16 organizations who are working to fight climate change. “This $791 million in donations is just the beginning of my $10 billion commitment to fund scientists, activists, NGOs and others,” he wrote. “We can all protect Earth’s future by taking bold action now.”

Jeff listed some of the organizations, including ClimateWorks Foundation, Dream Corps Green For All, NDN Collective and more.

JEFF BEZOS & LAUREN SANCHEZ HAD PUBLIC OUTING MONTHS BEFORE THEIR AFFAIR WAS EXPOSED

Jeff’s net worth is estimated at $183 billion, and he gave away $791 million this year, meaning he gave less than 1 percent of his total net worth.

Meanwhile, MacKenzie, whose net worth is estimated at $59.8 billion, gave away $4.1 billion, meaning she gave away more than 6 percent of her total net worth.

When the 56-year-old isn’t giving back, he isn’t afraid to shell out some money and live a luxurious life. For one, he has several homes across the country, which do not come at a cheap price. Jeff acquired a $25 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., has a 30,000-acre ranch in Texas and not one but three apartments in New York City, which are worth at least $17 million.

Jeff also spends his money on high-end cars and owns a private jet that costs a whopping $65 million, in addition to globe-trotting — he was photographed in Rome, Italy, with MacKenzie in 2017 and was spotted in Norway in 2018.

NEWLY ENGAGED PIA MILLER IS EASY ON THE EYES—GET TO KNOW THE AUSSIE ACTRESS IN 5 STUNNING SHOTS

MacKenzie is not one to flaunt her wealth and instead wants to “give the majority of my wealth back to society that helped generate it, to do it thoughtfully, to get started soon, and to keep at it until the safe is empty.”

The National ENQUIRER reported that Jeff was having an affair with his friend Patrick Whitesell‘s wife, Lauren Sánchez, in 2019. Whitesell beat Bezos in the relationship-rebound department by proposing to Aussie bombshell, actress Pia Miller, in November, OK! previously reported.

Since then, Jeff and MacKenzie have remained on good terms, but one thing is for sure — no matter how much money MacKenzie has, she just wants to give to people who are less fortunate, which is certainly admirable.