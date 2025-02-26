MSNBC's 'The Rachel Maddow Show' Faces Massive Production Crew Layoffs During Network Shake-Up

As OK! previously reported, Reid spoke out after her show, The ReidOut, was axed from the network's lineup.

"I’ve been through every emotion from, you know, anger, rage, disappointment, hurt, you know, a feeling that, you know, guilt. You know that I let my team lose their jobs," the journalist, 56, said during a Zoom call on Sunday, February 23, on the "Win With Black Women" program.

"But in the end, where I really land and where I’ve landed on today is just gratitude. Just pure gratitude — not just because people would take the time to get on a call like this or to take care of me," she continued. "I try not to cry on TV, and I think this is kind of like me on TV. I apologize. And that, and then it kind of. And then it matters. I think Karen is there and she’s been texting me as well. And so what I will just say is that in the end, thank you. Where I land is that the moment that I’ve — of guilt that I felt that I went hard on so many issues."