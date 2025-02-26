MSNBC's 'The Rachel Maddow Show' Faces Massive Production Crew Layoffs During Network Shake-Up
The majority of the production crew working on MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show are reportedly scheduled to be let go.
MSNBC's recent programming shake-up has resulted in the departure of several well-known hosts, including Joy Reid and Alex Wagner. The changes have also affected Rachel Maddow's production team, leading to layoffs for the crew members who worked on both Maddow's and Wagner's shows.
The restructuring is set to take effect on April 21, with Maddow transitioning back to hosting her show only on Mondays.
This move comes after hosting five nights a week for the first 100 days of the Donald Trump administration.
The network also announced the closure of its Miami operations, impacting shows like José Díaz-Balart Reports and The Katie Phang Show.
The changes in programming have been attributed to the need for a new lineup, with former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki set to take over the Tuesday-to-Friday slot, which was previously held by Maddow.
Despite these adjustments, MSNBC clarified that the cuts do not reflect "widespread layoffs."
As OK! previously reported, Reid spoke out after her show, The ReidOut, was axed from the network's lineup.
"I’ve been through every emotion from, you know, anger, rage, disappointment, hurt, you know, a feeling that, you know, guilt. You know that I let my team lose their jobs," the journalist, 56, said during a Zoom call on Sunday, February 23, on the "Win With Black Women" program.
"But in the end, where I really land and where I’ve landed on today is just gratitude. Just pure gratitude — not just because people would take the time to get on a call like this or to take care of me," she continued. "I try not to cry on TV, and I think this is kind of like me on TV. I apologize. And that, and then it kind of. And then it matters. I think Karen is there and she’s been texting me as well. And so what I will just say is that in the end, thank you. Where I land is that the moment that I’ve — of guilt that I felt that I went hard on so many issues."
On Monday, February 24, about 90 minutes after Reid signed off on her last show, Maddow took to the airwaves and criticized her own network, particularly over Reid's termination.
"She is leaving the network altogether, and that is very, very, very hard to take," Maddow told her audience. "I do not want to lose her as a colleague here at MSNBC, and personally, I think it is a bad mistake to let her walk out the door. It is not my call, and I understand that. But that’s what I think."
Maddow also criticized the cuts to production staff.
"Dozens of producers and staffers, including some who are among the most experienced and most talented and most specialist producers in the building, are facing being laid off," she added. "They’re being invited to reapply for new jobs. That has never happened at this scale in this way before when it comes to programming changes, presumably because it’s not the right way to treat people."
Despite the challenges brought about by the reshuffling, Maddow's executive producer, Cory Gnazzo, along with several senior producers, will continue their roles on the show.