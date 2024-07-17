'Rambling' President Joe Biden Held Disastrous Zoom Call Just 1 Hour Before Donald Trump Was Shot

The call, described as "disastrous" and "even worse than the debate," raised concerns about Biden's ability to lead his campaign effectively among moderate Democrats, who already are nervous about the president's cognitive abilities.

Participants on the call anonymously revealed that Biden appeared unfocused and gave incoherent responses to questions.

One attendee stated, "He was rambling; he'd start an answer then lose his train of thought, then would just say 'whatever.' I lost a ton of respect for him." Others echoed these sentiments, with another individual confirming the poor performance.