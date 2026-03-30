TRUE CRIME NEWS Savannah Guthrie's Brother Slammed for 'Sick' Response to Star’s Fears Her Fame Led to Mom Nancy's Disappearance: 'What an Awful Thing to Say' Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of Saturday, January 31. Allie Fasanella March 30 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Savannah Guthrie's brother is facing criticism online for his reaction to the Today star worrying that their mom Nancy's disappearance could be her fault. During an emotional interview with Hoda Kotb on the Thursday, March 26, broadcast of the morning show, Savannah reflected on a hard conversation with her brother, Camron, who worked in military intelligence, about why their 84-year-old mother was taken. "I said, 'Do you think [it was] because of me?' And he said, 'I’m sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe,'" the NBC anchor recalled as she broke down in tears.

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'Her Brother Is Sick for Saying That'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie's sister, Annie, had dinner with their mother the night before she vanished.

After his quote went viral, many expressed shock and dismay at Camron's blunt response. "What an awful thing to say as a sibling," one account replied, while another user wrote, "Her brother could’ve said literally anything else." "JFC — it is not her fault. Her brother should be ashamed of himself," a third weighed in. Someone else said: "She’s already going to have trauma from this incident, her brother did NOT have to add guilt into the mix when it is 100 percent not her fault at all. The people at fault are the ones who kidnapped their mother. Her brother is sick for saying that."

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'If It Is Me, I'm So Sorry'

Source: today/youtube Savannah Guthrie said it 'would make sense' if her fame led to their mother being targeted.

Savannah — who also has an older sister, Annie — admitted to Hoda that she "knew" her fame was likely to blame for their mother's alleged abduction. "I mean, we still don’t know. Honestly, we don’t know anything," she explained. "So, I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, 'Oh, that girl, that lady has money, we can make a quick buck.' That would make sense, but we don’t know." The Today star went on to say, "It’s just too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside. That it’s because of me. I have to say, 'I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m so sorry.' I’m sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law. I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry. If it is me, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry."

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The Facts of Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Source: mega A person wearing a ski mask was seen on Nancy Guthrie's front porch around the time she disappeared.

Nancy, who was reported missing on February 1, is believed to be the victim of a targeted kidnapping. Per the reported timeline of events, she was most likely abducted around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday when her pacemaker disconnected from her cellphone, which was left behind at her Tucson, Ariz., home. A masked suspect was captured on her front porch via a doorbell camera approximately 45 minutes earlier. The individual appeared to be tampering with the surveillance device.

Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Nancy May No Longer Be Alive

Source: NBC The 84-year-old's blood was found at the crime scene.