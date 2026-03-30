Savannah Guthrie's Brother Slammed for 'Sick' Response to Star’s Fears Her Fame Led to Mom Nancy's Disappearance: 'What an Awful Thing to Say'
March 30 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's brother is facing criticism online for his reaction to the Today star worrying that their mom Nancy's disappearance could be her fault.
During an emotional interview with Hoda Kotb on the Thursday, March 26, broadcast of the morning show, Savannah reflected on a hard conversation with her brother, Camron, who worked in military intelligence, about why their 84-year-old mother was taken.
"I said, 'Do you think [it was] because of me?' And he said, 'I’m sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe,'" the NBC anchor recalled as she broke down in tears.
'Her Brother Is Sick for Saying That'
After his quote went viral, many expressed shock and dismay at Camron's blunt response.
"What an awful thing to say as a sibling," one account replied, while another user wrote, "Her brother could’ve said literally anything else."
"JFC — it is not her fault. Her brother should be ashamed of himself," a third weighed in.
Someone else said: "She’s already going to have trauma from this incident, her brother did NOT have to add guilt into the mix when it is 100 percent not her fault at all. The people at fault are the ones who kidnapped their mother. Her brother is sick for saying that."
'If It Is Me, I'm So Sorry'
Savannah — who also has an older sister, Annie — admitted to Hoda that she "knew" her fame was likely to blame for their mother's alleged abduction.
"I mean, we still don’t know. Honestly, we don’t know anything," she explained. "So, I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, 'Oh, that girl, that lady has money, we can make a quick buck.' That would make sense, but we don’t know."
The Today star went on to say, "It’s just too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside. That it’s because of me. I have to say, 'I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m so sorry.' I’m sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law. I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry. If it is me, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry."
- Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down in Tears as She Wonders Whether 'Today' Fame Led to Mom Nancy's Kidnapping: 'If It Is Me, I’m So Sorry'
- Savannah Guthrie's Brother Makes Desperate Plea to Mom's Alleged Kidnapper: 'We Are Ready to Talk'
- Savannah Guthrie Sobs While Recalling Horrific Moment She Learned Mom Nancy Was Missing: 'It Didn't Make Any Sense'
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The Facts of Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
Nancy, who was reported missing on February 1, is believed to be the victim of a targeted kidnapping.
Per the reported timeline of events, she was most likely abducted around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday when her pacemaker disconnected from her cellphone, which was left behind at her Tucson, Ariz., home.
A masked suspect was captured on her front porch via a doorbell camera approximately 45 minutes earlier. The individual appeared to be tampering with the surveillance device.
Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged Nancy May No Longer Be Alive
When authorities arrived at the retiree's upscale Catalina Foothills home that afternoon, they found blood later confirmed to be hers outside.
The sheriff leading the investigation, Chris Nanos, recently revealed he believes police know the motive of Nancy's alleged abductor, but declined to offer any more details, citing the "integrity of the investigation."
Savannah admitted in an emotional Instagram video on February 24 that her mom may be dead but said the family is still praying for her "recovery," announcing the reward for information leading to Nancy's return had been raised to $1 million.