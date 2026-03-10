or
Nancy Guthrie Case Explodes as Neighbor Recalls 'Strange Man' in Their Community Just 3 Weeks Before Missing Mom's Disappearance

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, was last seen on January 31.

March 10 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has taken a troubling turn after a neighbor recalled spotting a suspicious man in the neighborhood weeks before the 84-year-old vanished.

In an exclusive interview that aired Monday night, March 9, on NewsNation, senior national correspondent Brian Entin spoke with a woman who lives around the corner from the missing Arizona resident in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson.

The neighbor told the outlet she knew Nancy and that the two would often take walks together in the quiet community.

'He Just Didn't Fit'

Image of Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted during the early hours of Sunday, February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted during the early hours of Sunday, February 1.

But sometime around January 11 — roughly three weeks before Nancy was reported missing on February 1 — the woman said she noticed a man behaving oddly while walking toward the direction of the elderly woman's home.

"I’m getting ready in the morning, and I saw him out there, so I couldn’t make out his face,” the neighbor recalled while pointing to a window over a tub in her bathroom. "He was in kind of street clothes, not shoes that you’d walk in, and he had a baseball hat really low, and he was kind of hunched over, and he was kind of looking around, and he just didn’t fit."

Image of Nancy Guthrie's neighbor claimed to see a 'strange man' near the missing mom's home weeks before her disappearance.
Source: NewsNation

Nancy Guthrie's neighbor claimed to see a 'strange man' near the missing mom's home weeks before her disappearance.

According to the neighbor, the man’s behavior immediately struck her as unusual.

“He wasn’t going terribly quickly like a normal person who’s getting exercise,” she added. “He was kind of going slowly, and when he walked by this street, he really took a long look at it."

Image of The woman told the FBI about the suspicious sighting.
Source: NewsNation

The woman told the FBI about the suspicious sighting.

The neighbor confirmed she later shared the sighting with the FBI, which has been assisting authorities in the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance.

News of a "strange man" in the area near Nancy's home comes as the desperate search for answers continues more than one month after the grandma was reported missing on February 1 — hours after police believe she was abducted from her home in the middle of the night.

Image of Nancy Guthrie's family is offering a $1 million reward for her 'recovery.'
Source: MEGA

Nancy Guthrie's family is offering a $1 million reward for her 'recovery.'

Authorities have not confirmed whether the man described by the neighbor is connected to the case, but the revelation adds another layer of mystery to the disappearance that has gripped the community.

Nancy’s family has also intensified efforts to bring her home, offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to the 84-year-old's "recovery."

"We need to know where she is," Savannah expressed at the end of last month. "We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery…someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows. We are begging you to please come forward now."

