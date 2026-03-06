TRUE CRIME NEWS FBI Agents Revisiting Nancy Guthrie's Neighbors Sparks 'Fears' Police Are 'Not Close to Finding a Resolution' Source: @BrianEntin/x; NBC The 84-year-old mother of 'Today' star Savannah Guthrie has been missing for over a month. Allie Fasanella March 6 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

FBI agents were back in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood as the grandma remains missing. NewsNation reporter Brian Entin provided the update via X on Thursday, March 5, sharing a video of the agents and revealing they were "talking to several different neighbors." A retired FBI agent, however, expressed concern the return to the area could indicate investigators aren't making progress in their search for the 84-year-old mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie.

FBI agents are back in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood right now -- talking to several different neighbors. pic.twitter.com/VwA17BjX6R — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 5, 2026 Source: @BrianEntin/x An investigative reporter filmed FBI agents returning to the community where Nancy Guthrie lives.

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube 'This makes me fear that they are not closer to resolution,' retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said on Thursday, March 5.

Jennifer Coffindaffer wrote on Thursday that while it's "critical to recanvas and revisit neighbors to make sure nothing was missed and to follow-up on information previously given," she worries the investigation has become stagnant. "Lots of work to do, but this makes me fear that they are not close to resolution," Jennifer added. One X user responded to her post theorizing the detectives "could be going off a tip" they received, before insisting the "case is far from cold."

'We've Got a Lot of Intel'

Source: Today/youtube; @savannahguthrie/instagram The sheriff leading the investigation claimed they're 'definitely closer' to solving the case in a recent interview.

The law enforcement expert's remarks came days after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Today that "investigators are definitely closer," to finding a suspect(s) in the the alleged abduction. "We've got a lot of intel, a lot of leads," he said in an interview with NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz on Monday, March 2. "Now it's time to just go to work." However, it's been reported that the Arizona police department is "reducing the amount of manpower working" on the case.

What to Know About the Nancy Guthrie Case

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega Nancy Guthrie's blood was found outside her Arizona home.

Nancy was last seen by family members on January 31, one day before she was reported missing after failing to show up at a friend's house. An ominous trail of blood confirmed to be Nancy's was discovered on the front porch of her Tucson, Ariz., home. The sheriff has told the public that investigators believe she is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." Less than two weeks into the retiree's disappearance, the FBI released surveillance footage of a terrifying masked suspect tampering with her doorbell camera around the time she vanished.

DNA Evidence Was Found at the Crime Scene

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram It will take time to analyze the DNA sample found at the crime scene, as it's 'mixed.'

It's also been revealed that DNA evidence was found at the scene, though it's unclear where exactly it was recovered. Unfortunately, it was explained the DNA is "mixed," meaning it contains genetic material from more than one person, making the sample more challenging to analyze.

Savannah Guthrie Appears to Be Trying to Get Back to Normal

Source: mega Savannah Guthrie will likely be back at 'Today' soon.