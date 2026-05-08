TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-Lieutenant Reignites Mexico Theory as Savannah's Mom Remains Missing Source: mega 'My first thought is always Mexico,' said a former cop who claims Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy, was taken across the border. Lesley Abravanel May 8 2026, Published 11:19 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Dave Smith, a former lieutenant with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, says he still believes it is a strong possibility that Nancy Guthrie, the missing 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was taken to Mexico after her abduction from her Tucson home on February 1. He points out that Nancy's Catalina Foothills neighborhood is only about 60 miles from the border town of Nogales. He notes that while Nogales, Ariz., is a relatively small town, crossing the border leads to a major urban area of roughly 300,000 people where someone could easily blend in.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; MEGA Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

"You cross that border, on the Arizona side, it's a small town, relatively small town," Dave told Fox News Digital. "You cross that border, it's a major urban area, 300,000 people." Dave observed that the suspect seen in doorbell camera footage appeared to have his pistol holstered in a "Mexican carry" style (tucked into the waistband without a holster), which he views as a potential indicator of intent or origin. He explained that Mexico is a common haven for major crimes because it is difficult for U.S. law enforcement to follow up on investigations across the international border.

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"My first thought is always Mexico in a major crime, because it's a great haven, and it's hard for us to follow up on," Dave said. "But in this case, obviously there was somebody was taken with intent. And I think that that's why we need to wonder, perhaps, was she taken to Mexico?" Dave has theorized that the local Pima County Sheriff’s Department may have initially downplayed the Mexico connection to prevent the FBI from taking over the investigation, as a suspected international kidnapping would immediately make it a federal case.

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Source: @TODAY/Youtube Dave Smith thinks it is possible Nancy Guthrie is in Mexico.

"My personal theory is, if Mexico was suspected, that would make it a federal investigation," ave said. "There seemed to be a great deal of effort to keep the feds out of this case. And the best way to do it was to deny any possibility of interstate or international transport of the person's body or kidnapped." Unsubstantiated claims from a ransom note received by TMZ allege that Nancy was seen in Sonora, Mexico, with kidnappers.

Source: NBC Authorities confirmed on May 7 that prehistoric human remains found by a hiker near the Tucson Loop are unrelated to the Guthrie case.