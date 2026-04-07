When Is Savannah Guthrie Returning to 'Today'? What to Know About Her Comeback as Concern Grows Over Mom Nancy's Disappearance

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When Is Savannah Guthrie Coming Back to 'Today'?

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie's colleague confirmed her return to 'Today.'

Savannah Guthrie is returning to Today for the first time since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared. On March 27, Savannah's colleague Hoda Kotb confirmed the NBC star would resume her duties as a co-host of the Today show on April 6. "We cannot wait to welcome her back with open arms here in Studio 1A," co-anchor Craig Melvin added. The Today show airs live on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on NBC as well as on the TODAY app, TODAY.com and social media platforms. Reflecting on Savannah's comeback, co-anchor Al Roker said the date, which happens to be the day after Easter Sunday, holds deep significance. "What's wonderful, it's almost symbolic after Easter and the resurrection, the rising, I think as a family we'll hold hands and help her," he said, to which Craig agreed, "Yes, yes, I had no thought about that. Yes." "Of course you did, Mr. Roker," Hoda responded. "And [Savannah] had too, you know." Prior to her return, Savannah admitted she had questioned her faith amid the probe into her mother's disappearance. "I have questioned whether Jesus really ever experienced this particular wound that I feel this grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing, of uncertainty and confusion and answers withheld," she shared in a video message during Good Shepherd New York's livestream on April 5. "In those darkest moments. I have thought bitterly and perhaps irreverently that I have stumbled upon a feeling that Jesus did not know." She later added, "Our comfort is that our God has felt those feelings from a perspective of humanity. That He has compassion on us and that He promises, if not immediate answers, His sweet presence." "I still believe, and so I say with conviction, happy Easter," Savannah concluded her message.

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Why Did Savannah Guthrie Decide to Go Back to Work Amid Her Mother's Disappearance?

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie appeared in an interview with Hoda Kotb ahead of her 'Today' return.

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In the second part of her emotional sit-down interview, Savannah told Hoda the reason why she decided to return to the show while Nancy remains missing. "It's hard to imagine doing it because it's such a place of joy and lightness and I can't not come back and try to be something that I'm not," she explained. "But I can't not come back because it's my family. I think it's part of my purpose right now." "I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful. And when it's not, I'll say so. I have been so grateful to have this family. I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family. And I want to be with my family," she continued. Savannah admitted, "I don't know if I can do it. I don't know if I'll belong anymore, but I would like to try. I would like to try. I'm not gonna be the same, but maybe it's like that old poem, more beautiful in the broken places." Before Savannah's colleagues announced her return, one television executive claimed her reappearance would be unlikely, explaining, "I can't imagine she would even want to." On the other hand, a separate source told Page Six the "entire show and network is rallying together in support of our beloved colleague and friend as we navigate this unimaginable time."

What Happened to Savannah Guthrie's Mother, Nancy Guthrie?

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.