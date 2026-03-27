TRUE CRIME NEWS Ashleigh Banfield Reveals Major Bombshell Regarding Nancy Guthrie Missing Case Source: @AshleighBanfield/Youtube; @savannahguthrie/instagram A source in the investigation of Nancy Guthrie admitted to true crime podcaster Ashleigh Banfield the search is coming up empty. Lesley Abravanel March 27 2026, Published 11:38 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a recent episode of the podcast "Drop Dead Serious," host Ashleigh Banfield dropped a major bombshell: an inside source close to the investigation into the baffling case of Nancy Guthrie, the missing 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, admitted the investigation is essentially stalled. Ashleigh was joined by renowned former cold-case investigator Paul Holes, who played a pivotal role in solving the Golden State Killer case in 2018, to dissect the investigation, which has faced major hurdles. Ashleigh revealed a shocking quote from a source directly involved in the investigation, who told her that the case currently has yielded few developments in the desperate search.

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Ashleigh Banfield Reveals New Details About the Case

#NancyGuthrie #BringNancyHome #NancyGuthrieMissing #NancyGuthrieInvestigation #FindNancyGuthrie



“WE AINT GOT SHIT” 👀😒



Ashley Banfield @TVAshleigh spoke with a source who told her (a direct quote) regarding this investigation, & where does it stand, she was told;



“We… pic.twitter.com/aCL7oceuej — Adriienne F (@imadriienne) March 26, 2026 Source: @imadriienne/X Ashleigh Banfield has been reporting on the case.

"A source in the investigation has said, and this is a direct quote, when asked, 'Where does the investigation stand?' The direct quote is, ‘We ain't got s---.’ That’s one of the investigators in the investigation. We. Ain't. Got. S---," Banfield said. "And it is hard to hear that, because all the while I had imagined that they’ve got really strong leads that they are pursuing, that they are close to getting — like [convicted Idaho killer Bryan] Kohberger. We did not know they were following him across the country. That they pulled his father’s garbage and that they were parked outside his door and that they were grabbing him until they grabbed him," she added. Ashleigh said this was a devastating revelation in an investigation plagued by controversy. "I assumed that was happening in this case. I assumed something was happening with this task force. That they’re getting closer. But then to hear that — we ain't got s---. That dashed a lot of my optimism for now because I know there are ebbs and flows," she admitted.

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Savannah Guthrie Speaks Out

Source: @today/youtube Savannah Guthrie gave a new interview about her mom.

Savannah gave her first emotional interview since the disappearance, describing the family’s "agony" and revealing new details to Hoda Kotb on the Thursday, March 26, episode of Today. She expressed her belief that the two ransom notes received by the family were genuine and that her mother may have been targeted due to Savannah’s fame. Savannah revealed that the back porch doors of her mother's home were found propped open, a detail she finds highly concerning.

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Is Nancy Guthrie Alive?

Source: MEGA The expert thinks Nancy Guthrie could 'still be alive.'

Paul wasn’t as hopeless as Ashleigh, explaining that, in his experience, these cases can often go on for years. "These cases sometimes can be resolved quickly, sometimes can take weeks, sometimes can take years. Nancy Guthrie, there's an exigency because the hope is she's still alive," the investigator said. "And you want to get that information, that in those investigative leads that will get her home safe. But the reality is that in these who-done-it cases, it can take a long time if the offender is actually doing things to try to prevent himself from being caught. And I believe that's what's happening in this case," he explained.

Source: @AshleighBanfield/Youtube Now in its eighth week, the investigation remains active.