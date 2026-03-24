TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie's Neighbor Reveals His Dogs Bizarrely Woke Up in the Middle of the Night Before She Vanished: 'Highly Unusual' Source: mega; @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing for nearly two months. Allie Fasanella March 24 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A neighbor who lives four homes down from Nancy Guthrie revealed his dogs woke him up on several evenings before her mysterious disappearance on February 1. In an interview uploaded to YouTube on Monday, March 23, Jeff Lamie told Crime Stories host Nancy Grace, "Preceding the event, there were some evenings where our dogs woke up, which was highly unusual." "The investigators have asked us about certain evenings and if we'd seen anything unusual," he explained. "It could be coincidence, it could be nothing. I'm not an investigator, I'm a layperson. But the dogs did rouse and I took them out."

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A key moment. #NancyGuthrie’s neighbor tells Nancy Grace his dogs woke up in the middle of the night, something out of the ordinary. Watch on YouTube: https://t.co/dMwjw7Qzqg pic.twitter.com/6OxKhW1u3Z — Nancy Grace (@NancyGrace) March 24, 2026 Source: @NancyGrace/x Nancy Guthrie's neighbor said his dogs woke him up on several evenings before she went missing.

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'Dogs Can Be Hypersensitive'

Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted.

"There's an image of me on camera," Lamie revealed. "I heard nothing. I saw nothing. But ya know, animals, especially dogs can be hypersensitive." "It hasn't happened since," he continued. "They are usually sound sleepers. [We] take them out before heading to bed. I don't know if they heard something, smelled something." The dogs woke him around 1 a.m., Lamie said, confirming he turned over his security footage to investigators.

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'Someone Knows Something'

Source: NBC The 84-year-old's blood was found outside her Tucson, Ariz., home.

Lamie's intel comes after the 84-year-old's daughter Savannah Guthrie released a new statement thanking the Tucson, Ariz., community for their support. "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now," she told News 4 Tucson on March 21. "We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something," Savannah, 54, went on.

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'We Hope People Search Their Memories'

Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook Investigators have collected surveillance footage from Nancy Guthrie's neighbors.

"It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11," the NBC anchor continued. "We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case — please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key," she added.

When Was Nancy Guthrie Last Seen?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram A masked suspect was seen on her doorbell camera.