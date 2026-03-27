TRUE CRIME NEWS 'What Aren't We Being Told?': Ex-FBI Agent Sounds the Alarm on Nancy Guthrie Case Source: @foxnews/youtube A retired FBI agent is concerned about what isn't being revealed about Nancy Guthrie investigation and blasted Savannah's 'Today' interview Lesley Abravanel March 27 2026, Published 12:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former FBI special agent Stuart Kaplan has raised significant concerns regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie. In a recent segment on the Thursday, March 26, episode of Jesse Watters Primetime, the agent discussed several points of contention he has with the ongoing, baffling investigation. Savannah recently gave her first formal interview on the Today show, pleading for her mother's safe return and emphasizing the family's "agony.”

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'More Questions Than Answers'

HOLY SMOKES: FORMER FBI AGENT SOUNDS THE ALARM ON NANCY GUTHRIE CASE 🚨😳



“PAJAMAS, NO SHOES— how did they know that? WHAT AREN’T WE BEING TOLD?” 🤔💣



“More QUESTIONS than ANSWERS… THINGS JUST DON’T ADD UP” 👀



“Statistically… this LEADS BACK TO SOMEONE CLOSE” 🕵️‍♂️💥 pic.twitter.com/UowcgiiEhK — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) March 27, 2026 Source: @JesseBWatters/X The expert gave his take on the baffling case.

Jesse has continued to question whether mistakes were made early in the investigation, specifically citing the FBI's "vague" public communications. Stuart pointed to several "chilling" details and statistical patterns that he believes are being overlooked or kept from the public. The retired agent, who worked on high-profile cases like TWA Flight 800 and the 9/11 investigation, questioned how certain details, such as Nancy being in her pajamas with no shoes, were known so specifically.

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Source: @foxnews/youtube Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1.

He stated that the case currently has "more questions than answers" and suggested that, statistically, such incidents often involve someone close to the victim. Stuart previously described the investigation as likely to become "fractured" due to the difficulty of identifying masked suspects and of handling evidence such as ransom notes. A $6 million ransom was reportedly demanded via Bitcoin, though authorities have not yet confirmed the legitimacy of the notes or provided "proof of life.” It was recently revealed that the back door of Nancy's home was found propped open, a detail that contradicted earlier reports of the front door, where blood droplets were found. Jesse wondered why the information about the door is surfacing now. Stuart replied, “There are a lot more questions than answers, and I don’t have an answer for why we are just hearing about the back door.” Stuart also explained that when Savannah's sister, Annie, first called her to tell her about their missing mother, Savannah said to call the police, but Annie replied that they were already there. “If a loved one goes missing, the first thing you’re gonna do is call or text the people that are closest to that person to find out if they’ve heard from that person. That in and of itself seems a little odd to me as to why the sister or the brother didn’t reach out to Savannah Guthrie prior to calling the police,” he said.

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'Less Is More'

Source: MEGA The expert thinks Savannah Guthrie's interview might have 'hurt' the investigation.

Savannah revealed in her interview with Hoda Kotb that she believes two of the ransom notes weren’t hoaxes. “She not only said that two of the ransom notes she believes are real, but she also suggested that it was one kidnapper. She never refers to individuals, meaning overall. She talks about one person. So that leads me to believe that in those ransom notes, there may have been clues in the notes — there are some specific facts that are known to law enforcement that, quite frankly, they are keeping very close to the vest,” he said. Stuart revealed that the interview on Today may have hindered the investigation. “This interview, I don’t think, helped their investigation; in fact, it might have hurt their credibility because there are just things that quite frankly don’t add up, and statistically, these cases generally lead back to someone who’s within that inner circle,” he said. Jesse asked why it would hurt. “I do believe that less is more because the more information you let out to the general public, it gives that person an opportunity to back track and cover their tracks,” Stuart said. Stuart mentioned that Savannah said she had heard her mother begging for mercy, but questioned how she had heard it. “Less is more, allow the investigation to run its course. I don’t see any benefit to Savannah Guthrie to go on national TV and open herself up,” he added.

'How Did Savannah Guthrie Know That?'

Source: @today/youtube The expert questioned how Savannah Guthrie knew certain things before her mom went missing.