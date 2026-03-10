Nancy Guthrie Case: Man on Camera Is an 'Experienced' Shooter, Ex-Detective Claims

Article continues below advertisement

In the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, veteran homicide detective Dale Lundberg has identified a potential suspect from surveillance footage and said he appears to be an experienced shooter. Dale is actively collaborating with other investigators, including former FBI agents, to analyze the footage and pursue leads. “I would not say that it’s necessarily military or police, but somebody who is experienced enough with firearms where he’s more comfortable carrying it in a holster than just shoving it into his waistband, like most thugs,” Dale said on the podcast "Break the Case with Jen Coffindaffer."

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie



Excited to welcome Dale Lundberg, frequent homicide detective on "The First 48", as he joins us on Break the Case with Jen Coffindaffer at 8 a.m. E on Monday to discuss Nancy's Case.



It will be great to hear what a salty retired homicide detective has to say… pic.twitter.com/1P3AsGFU9M — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) March 7, 2026 Source: @CoffindafferFBI/X

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Detective Weighs in on Nancy Guthrie Case

Source: mega

The detective said that most criminals do not use holsters and that “officers and civilians who shoot a lot are really the only people who use holsters regularly.” “I have arrested and participated or assisted in the arresting of literally thousands of people in all kinds of circumstances, and it’s maybe only in one or two circumstances that I’ve ever come across somebody who actually had a holster for their pistol, because usually it’s just tucked into their pants,” he said. The desperate search for the 84-year-old continues following her suspected kidnapping from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie Has Been Missing Since February 1

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

Investigators are reviewing a damaged utility box near her home for a possible link to an internet outage reported at the time of her disappearance. While some officials initially downplayed this, it remains part of the active probe. DNA found on a pair of black gloves discovered two miles from her home was recently traced to a local restaurant worker not connected to the case. A body was recently found in a Phoenix canal, but authorities have confirmed it is not Nancy and have identified the deceased as another woman.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie has pleaded with the alleged abductor to bring her mom home.

Savannah returned to the Today show set on March 5 for the first time since the disappearance, sharing a message of hope on Instagram. "We also know that she may be lost, she may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad, and with her beloved brother Pierce, and with our daddy. And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is, we need her to come home," she said.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The family has offered a $1 million cash reward for information leading to her safe return.