Nancy Guthrie's 'Obsessed' Kidnapper Abducted Her to 'Hurt' Famous Daughter Savannah, Ex-FBI Profiler Believes

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Whoever took Nancy Guthrie may have been trying to her hurt her daughter Savannah Guthrie, a prominent retired FBI profiler spilled. During a recent appearance on NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports, Jim Clemente speculated revenge could be the reason behind the Arizona retiree's alleged abduction on February 1. Clemente believes the perpetrator could be someone who became "obsessed" with Savannah, either from watching the Today show or after an "interaction."

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega The 84-year-old retiree was last seen on January 31.

"It could also have been just a delusion in his own mind and he could have built up an anger and resentment against her," he said. "And as a result, he felt justified in taking the mother to hurt her." "You think it was a man who had some sort of obsession with Savannah, who maybe watched her on TV every morning?" Elizabeth queried, to which he replied, "I think that's the highest probability." Jim went on to say "we might be able to catch him" if someone eventually "recognize(s)" a guy who "always talked about her."

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Savannah Guthrie Acknowledged She Could Be the Reason Nancy Was Taken

Source: NBC She's believed to be the victim of a targeted kidnapping.

The NBC anchor admitted her celebrity status could have led to her mom Nancy's disappearance. During a tearful interview with Hoda Kotb on the Thursday, March 26, broadcast of Today, Savannah, 54, reflected on a hard conversation with her brother, Camron, who worked in military intelligence, about why their 84-year-old mother was taken. "I said, 'Do you think [it was] because of me?' And he said, 'I’m sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe,'" she recalled as she broke down in tears. "But I knew that. I hope not. I mean, we still don’t know. Honestly, we don’t know anything. So, I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, 'Oh, that girl, that lady has money, we can make a quick buck.' That would make sense, but we don’t know."

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'If It Is Me, I'm So Sorry'

Source: NBC A masked suspect was seen on her front porch around the time of her disappearance.

The TV personality was referring to the ransom demands made early on in the investigation. However, the unverified notes sent to multiple media outlets have yet to produce any viable leads. Savannah went on to say, "It’s just too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside. That it’s because of me. I have to say, 'I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m so sorry.' I’m sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law. I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry. If it is me, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry." "Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. … It is unbearable," the morning show anchor added. "And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night. Every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable. She needs to come home now."

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie's blood was found outside her front door.