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Nancy Guthrie Case: FBI Agents Visited Arizona Gas Station to Ask Employees Key Questions as the Hunt for Savannah's Mom Continues

photo of Nancy Guthrie, gas station.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; Karthik Vadlamani/Unsplash

The FBI visited a gas station near missing Nancy Guthrie's home twice in February in desperate search for Savannah's mom.

April 6 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

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As Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today show studio on Monday, April 6, for the first time since her 84-year-old mother Nancy’s disappearance, reports have emerged that the FBI stopped by an Arizona gas station twice in February.

“FBI visited the Chevron Station on River Rd & 1st Ave on Feb 11th seeking surveillance from 9 pm Jan 31st to 12 pm February 1st. Employee told me,” posted self-described investigative reporter JLR Investigates on X. “ Also visited the Chevron on Rudasill & Oracle. Both have same owner. Where's Nancy Guthrie?”

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image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

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Source: @JLRINVESTIGATES/X

Investigators visited a gas station in February.

A Circle K spokesperson confirmed to NBC News in February that investigators visited the store's Oracle Road location on Friday, February 6, after "receiving a tip regarding a vehicle of interest."

"Our team has provided them access to the store's surveillance video,” they added.

A Circle K employee confirmed to media in February that investigators arrived at the gas station, located approximately half a mile from the home of Nancy’s daughter, Annie Guthrie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, both of whom have been cleared by investigators as suspects despite podcasters like Ashleigh Banfield insisting otherwise.

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image of Savannah Guthrie returned to the morning show on April 6.
Source: Akash Randhawa/Unsplash

Savannah Guthrie returned to the morning show on April 6.

"It is standard practice to seek any video available from nearby residences or businesses that is part of the ongoing investigation," the Pima County Sheriff's office said in a statement in February. Officials added they will not confirm or release additional details about evidence being analyzed.

According to reports, investigators sought surveillance footage and questioned employees regarding a "vehicle of interest" that may be connected to Nancy’s abduction.

As of Monday, April 6, Nancy remains missing, and no suspects have been named, as Savannah returned to the morning show after a two-month leave following a candid Easter Sunday message in which she talked about "uncertainty and grief.”

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image of Savannah Guthrie sent a message out about her mom on Easter.
Source: @Today/youtube

Savannah Guthrie sent a message out about her mom on Easter.

Savannah returned to Studio 1A, expressing that it was "good to be home" while wearing a yellow dress in support of her mother.

Savannah has made several emotional, public appeals to her mother's kidnappers to "do the right thing," noting that the family still holds out hope for a miracle.

image of Multiple ransom notes have been received by news outlets.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Multiple ransom notes have been received by news outlets.

Multiple ransom notes have been received by news outlets like TMZ and NBC News, some demanding up to $6 million in Bitcoin. While one man was arrested for a hoax demand, Savannah stated she believes some notes may be genuine.

While returning to work, she remains focused on finding her mother, for whom the family has offered a $1 million reward.

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