TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Suspect Likely 'Changed His Appearance' to Remain Under Radar 78 Days After Missing Mom's Disappearance Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home earlier this year. Allie Fasanella April 24 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The man who abducted Nancy Guthrie from her home in the early hours of February 1 is surely going to great lengths to avoid getting caught. Discussing the case on NewsNation reporter Brian Entin's podcast on Wednesday, April 22, retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente claimed the suspect is likely "doing what he can to change his appearance," as well as altering his car. The former agent added that the alleged kidnapper is also probably trying to create "as much distance between himself and this crime scene as possible."

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'Watching Every Bit of Coverage'

Source: NBC 'Today' host Savannah Guthrie's mom was last seen on January 31.

When Entin asked, "What do you think is going through his mind now?" Clemente speculated the perpetrator may be thinking, "'Was I able to permanently conceal her body? And will there be any way that they won’t be able to tie it to me?'" The expert also theorized Guthrie's abductor is likely already "setting up an alibi with other people," so if he were to be questioned, he can say "he was somewhere and else and could not have been involved." Clemente added that he believes whoever took Nancy from her Tucson, Ariz., home is "absolutely watching every bit of coverage that there is on this case."

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Nancy Guthrie Could Have Put Up a Fight

Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook She's believed to be the victim of a targeted kidnapping.

Elsewhere in their conversation, Clemente told Entin he thinks Guthrie "fought" her kidnapper before they were able to knock her out and shove her into a car. Referencing the trail of her blood leading away from her home, he said, "Where that blood pattern disappears, I believe she was likely picked up and carried the rest of the way, perhaps with her face up so that there was no more blood deposited on that walkway." The true crime author also noted it's likely the 84-year-old grandma had a gun pointing at her the entire time.

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The FBI Shared Footage of a Masked Suspect

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram A masked suspect was captured on her doorbell camera around the time she vanished.

Today star Savannah Guthrie's mom was last seen by family members on the evening of January 31, just hours before was allegedly abducted. While investigators have released doorbell footage of a masked suspect and a description of that individual, no suspects have been named. The person, who appeared to be armed, was seemingly tampering with her security camera around the time she went missing that Sunday morning.

DNA Evidence Is Undergoing Analysis at the FBI's Lab

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram No suspects have been identified, but the FBI is analyzing DNA from the scene.