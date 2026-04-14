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Nancy Guthrie Case: Police Descend on Daughter Annie's Neighborhood Amid Harassment Complaints

composite photo of nancy guthrie's house and daughter annie guthrie with husband tommaso cioni
Source: News 4 Tucson KVOA-TV; Annie Guthrie/Facebook

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

April 14 2026, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

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Authorities recently expanded their presence in both Nancy Guthrie and daughter Annie's neighborhoods amid the ongoing investigation into the 84-year-old's alleged kidnapping.

"Neighbors complained about a YouTuber harassing residents in the area. PCSD (Pima County Sheriff's Department) confirmed that they have also received similar complaints from Guthrie’s daughter Annie in relation to her neighborhood. The department has increased patrols in both areas due to those complaints," News 4 Tucson KVOA reported on Monday, April 13.

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Source: News 4 Tucson KVOA-TV/youtube

A YouTuber has reportedly been harassing residents in Nancy Guthrie and daughter Annie's neighborhoods.

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image of The 84-year-old mom was last seen on January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The 84-year-old mom was last seen on January 31.

The update comes as Nancy remains missing. It's been over 70 days since the grandma mysteriously disappeared from her secluded Tucson, Ariz., home.

Today star Savannah Guthrie's elderly mother is believed to have vanished at some point in the early hours of February 1.

Authorities quickly determined based on evidence at the scene, including a trail of blood outside her home, that she was taken against her will and was the victim of a "targeted kidnapping."

Since her disappearance, FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly attempting to disable her doorbell camera and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene that's still being analyzed.

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Annie Guthrie and Her Husband Have Faced Accusations

image of Annie Guthrie is married to Tommaso Cioni.
Source: Annie Guthrie/Facebook

Annie Guthrie is married to Tommaso Cioni.

Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, have notably been subject to intense public scrutiny, with many online sleuths accusing them of being involved in the presumed crime.

The couple was reportedly the last to see Nancy alive the night before she was allegedly abducted, and Annie's car was taken into police custody early on.

NewsNation alum Ashleigh Banfield fueled rumors after claiming a law enforcement source told her Tommaso was a "prime suspect" days into the investigation.

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Savannah Guthrie's Reaction to Rumors About Her Family Members

image of Annie Guthrie is Savannah's older sister.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Annie Guthrie is Savannah's older sister.

During Savannah's Today interview with Hoda Kotb last month, the morning show co-host described the "cruel speculation" and "whispers" about her family as "unbearable."

"It piles pain upon pain. There are no words, there are no words. I don't understand and I will never understand," she said.

Savannah, 54, also shared that her mom's disappearance has been "so much harder" on her sister and brother-in-law as they "were there every day" with Nancy.

Law enforcement confirmed Nancy's relatives were all cleared as suspects.

image of Savannah Guthrie also has a brother, Camron.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie also has a brother, Camron.

Prior to her sit-down, the mother-of-two admitted in an emotional Instagram video on February 24 that her mom may be dead but said the family is still praying for her "recovery."

She also announced the reward for information leading to the matriarch's return had been raised to $1 million.

The TV personality returned to Today on Monday, April 6, following a two-month absence in which pal Hoda took her seat.

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