TRUE CRIME NEWS Religious Ransom? Ex-FBI Agent Suggests Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Could Be 'Someone Who Sees Themselves as Holy' Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been kidnapped some time in the early hours of February 1. Allie Fasanella April 14 2026, Published 3:09 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Whoever sent the alleged ransom notes related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance may have referenced Bible writings, according to a former FBI agent's theory. While it remains unconfirmed whether the notes were real, retired special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer speculated that the messages could be "religious" in nature based on the responses from Nancy's daughter Savannah Guthrie. "Savannah's outreach to the ransom note writer(s) has been religious," she wrote in an X post on Monday, April 13. "Initially, I thought it was because Savannah was religious. But what if the decision was made to use religion because scripture was in the note?"

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'That Makes So Much More Sense'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The family reached out to the alleged kidnapper(s) early on in the investigation.

Jennifer continued, "What if the notes were from someone quoting scripture or referencing scripture? Someone who sees themselves as holy?" "That makes so much more sense," she added, before concluding, "To connect, you must connect with the place the ransom note writer is coming from, not the lens of the respondent." Since the 84-year-old's alleged kidnapping from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1, purported ransom notes have been sent to multiple news outlets, including TMZ .

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Savannah Guthrie Believes Initial Ransom Notes Were Real

Source: NBC The 84-year-old was last seen on January 31.

Jennifer's theory comes after Savannah, 54, revealed in her Today interview last month that she suspects the two notes the family responded to via pleading video messages early on were legitimate, but that others were fake. "There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came," the NBC morning show anchor told Hoda Kotb. "And I think most of them, it's my understanding, are not real." "I didn't see them," she admitted. "But a person that would send a fake ransom note really has to look deeply at themselves. To a family in pain. But I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real."

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Ransom Letter Claims to Know Where Nancy Guthrie's Body Is

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Source: Today/youtube One letter claimed to know who abducted the Arizona retiree.

Most recently, TMZ received two more ransom notes via email on the same day Savannah returned to Today on April 6. The sender is reportedly the same person who sent previous letters in the early days of the search demanding Bitcoin in exchange for information. The first email reportedly said, "I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is. Give me half a bitcoin and I’ll tell you.” It also alleged that Nancy was "dead."

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'I Am Willing to Deliver Them on a Silver Platter'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie believes the notes they responded to were real.

The sender also slammed authorities for assuming they're lying. “It’s unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of February for a Bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam," the first letter read. "They are free and the case is frozen but the ego’s remain hot when it comes to me." They claimed to have nothing to do with the "horrific crime," alleging they have been out of the United States for more than five years.

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'I Saw Her Alive'

Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook A hefty reward is on the table for Nancy Guthrie's return.