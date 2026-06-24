Nancy Guthrie Case: Former FBI Special Agent Is '75 Percent Confident' Investigators Are 'Getting Close' to Closing in on 'Porch Guy'
June 24 2026, Published 12:34 p.m. ET
Retired FBI Special Agent Maureen O'Connell said she is “75 percent confident” that investigators are close to arresting the "porch guy,” the masked man caught by a doorbell camera on missing Nancy Guthrie’s doorstep.
Appearing on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” O’Connell noted her sources indicate federal investigators are actively pooling information and that "things are happening" behind the scenes.
She emphasized that capturing the man on the porch will cause the "floodgates to swing open" for the rest of the baffling case.
"I think they're getting close to the porch guy, and when they get the porch guy, the floodgates shall swing open," she said.
The statement aligns with ongoing investigative theories that the abduction involved a group effort.
Independent reporting by author Howard Blum suggests at least two individuals may be involved.
Investigators believe the person behind the highly sophisticated Bitcoin ransom notes is likely distinct from the "porch guy," who appeared more bumbling on camera.
O'Connell's confidence points to a significant breakthrough in identifying this initial suspect.
Early in the case, O'Connell dismissed the idea of a botched home invasion.
She theorized that this was a targeted extortion attempt — specifically a "wrench attack" aimed at obtaining cryptocurrency.
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- Nancy Guthrie Case: Masked Suspect Seen in Doorbell Footage 'May Have Been Eliminated,' Top Criminal Profiler Warns
- Nancy Guthrie Case: How a Tattoo on 'Porch Guy' Could Help Solve the Baffling Mystery of Her Disappearance
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'Nancy Is Likely No Longer With Us'
She expressed a tragic perspective that Nancy likely did not survive the initial ordeal long enough to provide a "proof of life" for the ransom requests.
"Oh, Porch Guy. You're an amateur. You made too many mistakes. First of all, you chose a backpack that is only manufactured in one place, Walmart, and only sold there, at least originally. Nancy is likely no longer with us. And you were unable to get any money because you had no proof of life. Porch Guy, you're no professional," she said.
A ransom note claimed the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie died shortly after her abduction.
While media outlets and law enforcement initially withheld this information to protect the investigation, details of the message were publicly revealed on Monday, June 22.
The message was the second of two notes sent via the same computer IP address to news organizations, including Tucson station KOLD News 13, just days after her February 1 kidnapping.
The abductors wrote that Nancy died inadvertently during the course of the kidnapping. The note offered an apology to the family but did not request money or provide instructions on where to find her body.
Law enforcement analysts explained that authorities kept the note hidden for months so the public wouldn't stop submitting tips, assuming she was gone. They hope releasing it now will "stir the pot" and generate fresh leads.
O'Connell publicly called on the FBI Behavioral Science Unit to release an official offender profile to help the public identify the kidnapper, pointing out that they have fingerprints and forensic data they could use without compromising the case.
On the Tuesday, June 23 broadcast of the Today show, an emotional Savannah addressed the news on air. Tearfully stating that her family is "in agony," she begged anyone with even the smallest bit of information to come forward anonymously. The family and the FBI continue to offer a combined $1.1 million reward.