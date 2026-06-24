TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: Former FBI Special Agent Is '75 Percent Confident' Investigators Are 'Getting Close' to Closing in on 'Porch Guy' Source: @ Megyn Kelly/youtube,@savannah guthrie/instagram, Retired FBI Special Agent Maureen O'Connell weighed in on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Lesley Abravanel June 24 2026, Published 12:34 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Retired FBI Special Agent Maureen O'Connell said she is “75 percent confident” that investigators are close to arresting the "porch guy,” the masked man caught by a doorbell camera on missing Nancy Guthrie’s doorstep. Appearing on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” O’Connell noted her sources indicate federal investigators are actively pooling information and that "things are happening" behind the scenes. She emphasized that capturing the man on the porch will cause the "floodgates to swing open" for the rest of the baffling case. "I think they're getting close to the porch guy, and when they get the porch guy, the floodgates shall swing open," she said.

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Source: @ Megyn Kelly/youtube, The former FBI special agent is '75 percent' confident investigators are honing in on a Nancy Guthrie suspect.

The statement aligns with ongoing investigative theories that the abduction involved a group effort. Independent reporting by author Howard Blum suggests at least two individuals may be involved. Investigators believe the person behind the highly sophisticated Bitcoin ransom notes is likely distinct from the "porch guy," who appeared more bumbling on camera.

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Source: @ Megyn Kelly/youtube,@savannah guthrie/instagram 'The floodgates shall swing open,' Maureen O'Connell said of the Nancy Guthrie investigation once a suspect is identified.

O'Connell's confidence points to a significant breakthrough in identifying this initial suspect. Early in the case, O'Connell dismissed the idea of a botched home invasion. She theorized that this was a targeted extortion attempt — specifically a "wrench attack" aimed at obtaining cryptocurrency.

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'Nancy Is Likely No Longer With Us'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

She expressed a tragic perspective that Nancy likely did not survive the initial ordeal long enough to provide a "proof of life" for the ransom requests. "Oh, Porch Guy. You're an amateur. You made too many mistakes. First of all, you chose a backpack that is only manufactured in one place, Walmart, and only sold there, at least originally. Nancy is likely no longer with us. And you were unable to get any money because you had no proof of life. Porch Guy, you're no professional," she said. A ransom note claimed the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie died shortly after her abduction. While media outlets and law enforcement initially withheld this information to protect the investigation, details of the message were publicly revealed on Monday, June 22.

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie continues to beg for answers surrounding her mother's disappearance.