'What the F--- Are We Doing?': Jon Stewart Roasts Joe Biden for Not 'Recalling Basic Things' in Return as 'Daily Show' Host
Jon Stewart returned to The Daily Show on Monday, February 12, for the first time in nine years — and he did not hold back, especially when it came to the 2024 election.
In his monologue, the TV host, 61, roasted President Joe Biden, 81, and Donald Trump, 77, for not being with it as they're both vying to be president.
“What the f--- are we doing here, people?” he fumed before going on to talk about the Robert Hur's special counsel report on how the president handled classified documents.
“This guy couldn’t remember stuff during his deposition,” Stewart said of Biden. “You understand what that means? He had no ability to recall very basic things under questioning.”
Stewart then played a clip from Trump's deposition where he was unable to recall what years he was married to his ex-wife. “It turns out that the leading cause of early onset dementia is being deposed,” Stewart quipped about the situation.
Stewart then went back to Biden and noted how he couldn't even keep presidents of different countries straight. As OK! previously reported, Biden referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the president of Mexico while speaking to reporters in early February.
“Joe Biden had a big press conference to dispel the notion that he may have lost a step and politically speaking last three to four steps,” he said.
“They are objectively old!” he said of the two potential contenders. “They are at the age where there are no more age-related milestones to hit. They got their AARP cards, they got Social Security, they got their movie discounts …”
“We have two candidates who are chronologically outside the norm of anyone who has run for the presidency in this country in the history of this country,” Stewart continued. “They are the oldest people ever to run for president — breaking by only four years the record that they set! They’re both stretching the limits of being able to handle the toughest job in the world. What’s crazy is thinking that we are the ones as voters who must silence concerns and criticisms. It is the candidates’ job to assuage concerns, not the voters’ job not to mention [them].”
This is hardly the first time Biden and Trump's ages have been brought up.
Even Kamala Harris was asked if the president is well-equipped to do his job despite being in his eighties.
“I want to get to the heart of what I think you're raising, which you have said is his age. So let's talk about that. I spend a lot of time with Joe Biden, be it in the Oval Office or the Situation Room. And I can tell you, this is someone who is tireless in terms of working on behalf of the American people…And it is because of all of that that we have been able to pass transformational work, bipartisan work. When we've been able to do it, a large part of it is because Joe Biden – I've watched him – sits in that Oval Office with the leaders on the two sides and helps people figure out that compromise is actually a good thing and solutions are a good thing. I've been in the Oval Office when heads of state from around the world, in particular our allies, call up Joe Biden and ask for his advice, and he gives it," the politician said on Katie Couric's recent podcast.