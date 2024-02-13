'What the F--- Are We Doing?': Jon Stewart Roasts Joe Biden for Not 'Recalling Basic Things' in Return as 'Daily Show' Host

“They are objectively old!” he said of the two potential contenders. “They are at the age where there are no more age-related milestones to hit. They got their AARP cards, they got Social Security, they got their movie discounts …”

“We have two candidates who are chronologically outside the norm of anyone who has run for the presidency in this country in the history of this country,” Stewart continued. “They are the oldest people ever to run for president — breaking by only four years the record that they set! They’re both stretching the limits of being able to handle the toughest job in the world. What’s crazy is thinking that we are the ones as voters who must silence concerns and criticisms. It is the candidates’ job to assuage concerns, not the voters’ job not to mention [them].”