Ariana Grande Shuts Down Haters With New Single 'Yes, And?': 'Why Do You Care So Much Whose D--- I Ride?'
Sassy Ari is back!
On Friday, January 12, Ariana Grande blessed her fans with new solo music for the first time in three years, releasing her new hater-stabbing single "Yes, And?"
The upbeat song totally channels Madonna's 1990 hit "Vogue," while featuring groovy beats and her own contemporary pop twist.
"Yes, And?" seemed to be an anthem against her haters, as the lyrics alluded to recent controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, and constant criticism about Grande's physical appearance throughout the past few months.
"My face is sitting, I don’t need no disguise. Don’t comment on my body, do not reply. Your business is yours and mine is mine," Grande sings during the catchy track following frequent negative social media remarks about the 30-year-old's physique.
Grande was questioned about her "sickly skinny" appearance back in April, causing her to address it at the time in a bit less iconic of a way than her new spicy single.
"The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly," the "7 Rings" singer expressed in a video message. "[I was] at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy."
Grande's song then transitions into the fierce line: "Why do you care so much whose d--- I ride?"
The lyrics seemingly references Grande's relationship with Slater, as social media users labeled her a "homewrecker" and accused her of stepping in between her Wicked costar's marriage to his high school sweetheart and now-estranged wife, Lily Jay.
Controversy erupted in July when news broke that Grande and her now-ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, had split roughly two years after tying the knot.
Very shortly after, since-confirmed rumors spread about the "Thank U, Next" singer's brewing romance with Slater, prompting The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! star to file for divorce from the mother of his toddler.
Grande and Slater have been happily together ever since — and have reportedly even moved in together in New York City.
Grande's single concludes with a repeat of its chorus, stating: "Yes, and? Say that s--- with your chest, and be your own f------ best friend. Say that s--- with your chest. Keep moving like 'what’s next?' Yes, and?"
A music video for the song was Directed by London Alley’s Christian Breslauer and can be watched here.
A teaser for the video emphasizes the track's response to haters, as actors mocked internet trolls with comments such as, "I think I liked her better when her ponytail was a few centimeters higher."