Ariana Grande Shuts Down Haters With New Single 'Yes, And?': 'Why Do You Care So Much Whose D--- I Ride?'

"My face is sitting, I don’t need no disguise. Don’t comment on my body, do not reply. Your business is yours and mine is mine," Grande sings during the catchy track following frequent negative social media remarks about the 30-year-old's physique.

Grande was questioned about her "sickly skinny" appearance back in April, causing her to address it at the time in a bit less iconic of a way than her new spicy single.