Ariana Grande Accused of 'Gaslighting' the Public Over Allegations About Her Romance With Ethan Slater

ariana grande accused gaslighting accusation romance ethan slater
Source: @arianagrande/instagram;mega
By:

Feb. 28 2024, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

Though Ariana Grande tried to clear the air over the allegations surrounding her romance with Ethan Slater, her words may have done more harm than good.

In a new interview on the "Zach Sang Show" podcast, the host pointed out that the star's upcoming album is her "talking to people who have crafted their own narratives" about her personal life.

ariana grande accused gaslighting accusation romance ethan slater
Source: @arianagrande/instagram

Ariana Grande brushed off speculation about the timeline of her romance with Ethan Slater.

"The thing is, we know this about the tabloids and about the media. Am I crazy? Don't we know this?" she responded, insinuating that the rumors that Slater, 31, cheated on his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, with Grande aren't true.

"We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based on whether or not we like the person," the singer, 30, added.

ariana grande accused gaslighting accusation romance ethan slater
Source: mega

The Broadway star married Lilly Jay in 2018.

"We don't need to go into any specifics, but of course there's an insatiable frustration, inexplicable hellish feeling, watching people misunderstand the people you love, and you," the Scream Queens alum added, likely referencing how social media users accused her of being a homewrecker since Slater's split wasn't announced until after his romance with Grande was exposed.

ariana grande accused gaslighting accusation romance ethan slater
Source: @andrewrannells/instagram

Grande and Slater's relationship was brought to light in July 2023.

Some of those who tuned in for the interview accused the r.e.m. beauty founder of "gaslighting" the public, as one person commented on a video of the chat, "Honey we heard the story from [Jay's sister]. Being a mistress homewrecker publicly is icky."

"Ok so set the record straight then. She says a whole lot of nothing and no one believes she ISNT a homewrecker," explained a second person. "Nothing she said changed my mind on that anyway."

"Holy gaslight," quipped a third individual.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

As one person mentioned, Jay's sister hinted the affair rumors were true, as she told a news outlet at the time, "[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage."

The singer-actress' relationship with her Wicked costar made headlines in the summer of 2023 shortly after it was announced she was splitting from ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

ariana grande accused gaslighting accusation romance ethan slater
Source: mega

Grande split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez last year.

Some insiders claimed the dad-of-one secretly split from the mother of his child earlier on in 2023, but that May, he gushed over his estranged spouse on Mother's Day.

Due to fan backlash, the costars kept their romance very private, but within the last few months, they have stepped out together in NYC, where a source claimed they're now living together.

"Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is getting super serious," one insider spilled to a magazine. "They’re both very involved in each other’s lives."

According to reports, Slater's divorce from Jay is still in mediation.

