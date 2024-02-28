Ariana Grande Accused of 'Gaslighting' the Public Over Allegations About Her Romance With Ethan Slater
Though Ariana Grande tried to clear the air over the allegations surrounding her romance with Ethan Slater, her words may have done more harm than good.
In a new interview on the "Zach Sang Show" podcast, the host pointed out that the star's upcoming album is her "talking to people who have crafted their own narratives" about her personal life.
"The thing is, we know this about the tabloids and about the media. Am I crazy? Don't we know this?" she responded, insinuating that the rumors that Slater, 31, cheated on his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, with Grande aren't true.
"We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based on whether or not we like the person," the singer, 30, added.
"We don't need to go into any specifics, but of course there's an insatiable frustration, inexplicable hellish feeling, watching people misunderstand the people you love, and you," the Scream Queens alum added, likely referencing how social media users accused her of being a homewrecker since Slater's split wasn't announced until after his romance with Grande was exposed.
Some of those who tuned in for the interview accused the r.e.m. beauty founder of "gaslighting" the public, as one person commented on a video of the chat, "Honey we heard the story from [Jay's sister]. Being a mistress homewrecker publicly is icky."
"Ok so set the record straight then. She says a whole lot of nothing and no one believes she ISNT a homewrecker," explained a second person. "Nothing she said changed my mind on that anyway."
"Holy gaslight," quipped a third individual.
As one person mentioned, Jay's sister hinted the affair rumors were true, as she told a news outlet at the time, "[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage."
The singer-actress' relationship with her Wicked costar made headlines in the summer of 2023 shortly after it was announced she was splitting from ex-husband Dalton Gomez.
Some insiders claimed the dad-of-one secretly split from the mother of his child earlier on in 2023, but that May, he gushed over his estranged spouse on Mother's Day.
Due to fan backlash, the costars kept their romance very private, but within the last few months, they have stepped out together in NYC, where a source claimed they're now living together.
"Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is getting super serious," one insider spilled to a magazine. "They’re both very involved in each other’s lives."
According to reports, Slater's divorce from Jay is still in mediation.