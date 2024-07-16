Natalie Portman Reveals How Rihanna Boosted Her Confidence After Benjamin Millepied Divorce: 'It Was a Formative Moment'

"She wasn’t prepared for this breakup at all and has been totally destroyed by it. She was the one who wanted the divorce, but that was only after Benjamin betrayed her," an insider said of the demise of the former couple's romance. "She’s now trying to pick up the pieces and has hired a coach who specializes in divorce to help her through."

"They’re doing everything from helping her improve her communication with Benjamin so they can co-parent the best way possible going forward, to helping her work through the emotional turmoil, to creating an action plan for building her new single life. Her coach is very expensive — Natalie is spending something like $10K a month. But she says it’s worth it because she has someone guiding her through the most difficult time of her life," the source added.