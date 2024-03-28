Kyle Richards Reveals 'Amazing Advice' Rihanna Gave Her About 'RHOBH' Castmates Prying Into Marriage to Mauricio Umansky

"So, she was in Kemo Sabi when I was in Aspen," Richards told the daytime diva, 53, about Rihanna, 36, being at her favorite cowboy hat store featured on the hit reality series.

"It was actually closed, Kemo Sabi, and I was heading home and I saw there was a light on and I was like, 'Oh, I need to get something from there,' and I knew they would open the door for me," she recalled. "So I knocked and they’re like, 'Oh, it’s Kyle,' and I saw them like saying something like, 'What do we do,' and I was like, What’s going on?'"