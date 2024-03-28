Kyle Richards Reveals 'Amazing Advice' Rihanna Gave Her About 'RHOBH' Castmates Prying Into Marriage to Mauricio Umansky
Rihanna is team Kyle Richards.
During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's Wednesday, March 27, appearance on Kelly Ripa's "Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" podcast, she opened up about her famous run-in with the music icon and Bravo superfan while in Aspen, Colo., last year.
"So, she was in Kemo Sabi when I was in Aspen," Richards told the daytime diva, 53, about Rihanna, 36, being at her favorite cowboy hat store featured on the hit reality series.
"It was actually closed, Kemo Sabi, and I was heading home and I saw there was a light on and I was like, 'Oh, I need to get something from there,' and I knew they would open the door for me," she recalled. "So I knocked and they’re like, 'Oh, it’s Kyle,' and I saw them like saying something like, 'What do we do,' and I was like, What’s going on?'"
The Halloween actress was told the "S&M" musician was upstairs with her partner, A$AP Rocky, and Richards was already aware how much Rihanna loved the show. When the two came face-to-face, the reality star said the Fenty Beauty founder gave her "all kinds of amazing advice about my marriage, the women and how we’re handling things."
"I haven’t told anybody this," the Bravo star spilled. "But she said something that was so amazing to me, and I was like, 'Oh my god.' She said, 'Next time one of these women wants to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them 'Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I’m already renovated?'"
"I was like, 'This woman is so smart. She’s such a woman’s woman.' She was so incredibly supportive and sweet and just such a beautiful person just inside and out," the former child star gushed.
Apparently, this was not Rihanna's first interaction with a member of the Richards-Umansky family. "She stopped my daughter once and tapped my daughter on the shoulder when she was with a group of her friends, and my daughter turned around," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum dished about the "Disturbia" singer expressing her love for the show.
The mother-of-four also lamented to Ripa about how difficult filming Season 13 of the series was when her marriage to Mauricio Umansky was falling apart after nearly 30 years.
"I was like, ‘Can you not give me some grace?’” she said of her fellow cast members putting her in the hot seat. "I mean, I said at the reunion, I said, 'I did not [do] one thing to hurt anybody here, so why was I treated like that? Why was nobody there for me to lean on?' Obviously, some more than others when I say 'they.' That happens to me too. I get lumped in and thrown in with everybody, but obviously, we know who was driving the bus in that situation."