Natasha Oakley Feels 'Grateful' to Inspire Other Women With Her Brands: 'Be True to Yourself'
Natasha Oakley has been interacting with others for quite some time, as she founded A Bikini A Day blog with her pal and business partner Devin Brugman in 2012. From there, Oakley and Brugman launched their own swimwear brand, MONDAY Swimwear, resulting in them helping other women feel good in their skin.
"Instilling confidence and self-love has been the foundation to building my brands, and I am so grateful everyday that this is what I do. Being surrounded by so many inspiring women is what I feel most lucky for in my life. They all bring so much joy, inspiration, strength, support and harmony and I can only aspire to do the same in return," the 33-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her upcoming collection with Billini called Natasha Oakley x Billini.
So far, a highlight for the blonde beauty has been "creating my own brands and starting my own businesses. It means I can fully explore my own strengths and weaknesses as a creative and business woman," she says. "Be true to yourself, look after your body, love your body and put on some Monday Swimwear and some Tash Oakley x Billini shoes! If you’re comfortable in your shoes, there's a confidence in itself that exudes from this. It’s just a bonus that the shoe designs are stunning."
"I’ve been proud every step of the way — no matter how small the win it’s always important to step back and realize how far you’ve come," she adds of her accomplishments, adding that it feels amazing to do something she loves. "There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing something you’ve worked so hard on succeed."
In the meantime, the model is thrilled about her collection with Billini, an Australian footwear brand.
"Billini approached me asking if I would want to design my own shoe collection with them. I said, 'That is every girl's dream!' The team and I worked closely together over the last nine months to perfect this collection. Similar to my own brands, I love the creative process and personally participating in the design work. This collection undeniably mirrors my own style while being thoughtfully crafted to complement and elevate everyone's look. Within the collection, there are pairs suitable for any occasion, whether you're on vacation, enjoying a night out, or simply going about your daily routine," she shares.
"My creative inspiration often stems from my travels, particularly the fashion trends I've observed during European summers. However, I mainly drew inspiration from my personal style and the shoe designs I repeatedly gravitate towards in my own collection — only better and more comfortable which ultimately means more confidence! The resulting styles are uncomplicated, timeless, and purposefully crafted to enhance the beauty of the female figure," she notes, adding that "The Bordeaux was so much fun to design!" while "The Florence shoe" is her favorite and missing from the market at the moment, as it is the "ultimate staple."
- Camille Kostek Admits She Wasn't 'Sure' If She Was Going To Get Called Back For 'SI Swimsuit' This Year: 'You're On Pins & Needles'
- Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Her Famous Curves In Blue Melissa Odabash Bikini — Get The Look
- Hot Hiker! Vanessa Hudgens Shows Major Skin On The Trails In Sexy Cut-Out One-Piece By Myra Swim — Get The Look
Ultimately, Oakley wants everyone to feel self-assured when wearing the footwear. "I learned so much about shoes that I didn’t know!" she says. "I tend to gravitate more towards simple designs and neutral colors, but I also love to wear a pop of color/sparkle every now and again. This is very much reflected in the collection. The designs are also very comfortable and flattering to the female form, and this is something I have always prioritised in my own personal style as well as to the designs within my brands."
As for what's next, she declares: "The sky's the limit really! There are so many exciting things coming up personally and within my brands that I’m so excited to share with everyone."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Natasha Oakley x Billini collection will be available exclusively on billini.com on November 8, with prices ranging between $80-$100 USD.