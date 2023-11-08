Natasha Oakley Feels 'Grateful' to Inspire Other Women With Her Brands: 'Be True to Yourself'

Natasha Oakley has been interacting with others for quite some time, as she founded A Bikini A Day blog with her pal and business partner Devin Brugman in 2012. From there, Oakley and Brugman launched their own swimwear brand, MONDAY Swimwear, resulting in them helping other women feel good in their skin.

"Instilling confidence and self-love has been the foundation to building my brands, and I am so grateful everyday that this is what I do. Being surrounded by so many inspiring women is what I feel most lucky for in my life. They all bring so much joy, inspiration, strength, support and harmony and I can only aspire to do the same in return," the 33-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her upcoming collection with Billini called Natasha Oakley x Billini.