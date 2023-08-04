NBC Accused of Mistreating Reality Stars by Covering Up Sexual Violence, 'Attempting to Manufacture Mental Instability' and More

Two lawyers representing several reality stars have accused Bravo, E! and NBC as a whole of exhibiting "a pattern and practice of grotesque and depraved mistreatment."

Attorney Bryan J. Freedman and Mark Geragos directed a legal letter to Kimberley D. Harris, Esq. Executive Vice President of Comcast Corporation and General Counsel of NBCUniversal, to make the complaint — and the allegations are shocking.